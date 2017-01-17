The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department are currently accepting applications for participants for the 2017 Advanced Citizens Academy slated for March 29th through May 17th.

Lt. Sean Kochanowski said this academy is for persons who have attended and graduated from a prior Citizens Academy.

Applications are currently being accepted until February 17th. Applications can be picked up at the Salina Police Department 255 N. 10th, or Saline County Sheriff’s Office,251 N. 10th, or at the Sheriff’s Office website salinesheriff.org

If you have any questions contact Lt. Kochanowski at 785-826-6500, or Sgt. Brent Rupert from the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.