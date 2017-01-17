THE STIEFEL THEATRE IN SALINA IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE:

ANN WILSON OF HEART

THURSDAY, MARCH 16 @ 8PM

Reserved Seating

Tickets: $83, $65, $49

ON SALE: Friday, January 20 at 10:00 AM

BUY TICKETS DIRECT FROM THE STIEFEL M-F, 10-5, IN PERSON OR BY CALLING 785-827-1998, OR ONLINE THROUGH STIEFELTHEATRE.ORG (WHICH LINKS TO TICKETMASTER.) STIEFEL FRIENDS BUY EARLY. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

ANNOUNCES 2017 CROSS-COUNTRY 20-DATE SOLO TREK

“ANN WILSON OF HEART” TOUR DATES KICK OFF

MARCH 8 IN SEATTLE AT THE MOORE THEATRE

ANN WILSON has announced her 2017 20-date solo tour. The ANN WILSON OF HEART cross-country trek kicks off Tuesday, March 8 at the Moore Theatre in WILSON’s Seattle hometown before moving onto Los Angeles, Denver, Salina, Philadelphia, Englewood, NJ and New Orleans, among other cities. See the itinerary below and view the trailer here.

“The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,” says the esteemed and pioneering Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend who’s known for her force-of-nature vocals. “The stage is where I have always lived; where I’ve expressed my deepest emotions and supreme joys.” ANN continues: “I suppose I am addicted to it. I’ve never been much good at talking, but I can sing, and when I sing I connect with people in a much deeper, higher way.”

What will fans experience at these shows? “People can expect the unexpected in 2017,” ANN says. “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production…The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.”

Musicians on board for the ANN WILSON OF HEART tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990’s for two years) from Los Angeles. The name for the upcoming tour, explains ANN, “is to give people a point of recognition; to help people understand who I am and where I came from.”

The ANN WILSON OF HEART dates follow the release of HEART’s critically acclaimed 2016 BEAUTIFUL BROKEN album and summer headlining tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, along with HEART solo shows before and after. “Heart is always evolving, changing,” says ANN. “It is a living organism. Right now it’s in a cocoon of metamorphosis, and we will see what emerges when the time is right.”

Look for ANN to continue to announce more ANN WILSON of HEART tour dates. Here is the current itinerary:

DATE CITY VENUE

Wed 3/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

Fri 3/10 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

Sun 3/12 Los Angeles, CA Wiltern Theatre

Tue 3/14 Aspen, CO Belly Up

Wed 3/15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Thu 3/16 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat 3/18 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget

Sun 3/19 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Tue 3/21 Wilmington, NC Cape Fear Community College Theatre

Wed 3/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

Thu 3/23 Greenville, SC Peace Center for the Creative Arts

Sat 3/25 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun 3/26 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Wed 3/29 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Thu 3/30 Westbury, NY The Westbury Theater

Sat 4/1 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

Sun 4/2 Londonderry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Tue 4/4 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thu 4/6 Philadelphia, PA Keswick Theatre

Fri 4/7 Providence, RI Park Theatre PAC