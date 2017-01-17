JACKSON COUNTY – Four suspects arrested on drug and weapons charges remain jailed in Jackson County.

On January 12, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Holton Police Department served a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of Wisconsin in Holton, according to a media release.

Deputies arrested Jordan Monaghan, 31, of Holton, Tamatha Hearn, 25, of Holton, Waymon Parsons, 30, of Topeka and Dustin Montgomery, 27, of Osage City, Kansas.

They were booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of distribution of methamphetamine,

possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance and criminal use of weapons.

Waymon Parsons also faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and felony interference with law enforcement. Parsons is also believed to be a parole absconder from Missouri.

They remain jailed in Jackson County and could make court appearances this week.