C.R. “Chuck” Johnson, 80, Wells, died Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center. He was born June 10, 1936 on a farm near Verdi to Clarence O. and Fern G. (Reigal) Johnson.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked various construction jobs in Washington State and California. Chuck started his own business building vineyards in King City, CA in 1972. He joined Texas Longhorn Breeders Association in 1979. He moved to Kansas in 1985 and owned Westside Ventures until he retired.

Chuck was a people person and he appreciated every one of the friendships he made.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Johnson; children Clarence O. Johnson of Topeka, Mary Johnson of Topeka, and Cynthia Jones of Tacoma, WA; step-son, Edward Lazor of Portland, OR; sister, Betty Maynard of Sedgwick; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Masonic graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 19 at the Bennington Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bennington Ambulance Service or the Ottawa County Shrine Club and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Robert W. Sittig, 89, of Salina, passed away Thursday, January 12,2017. He was born October 11, 1927 in Uniontown, Maryland.

Robert served in the Merchant Marines, US Air Force, and the Army

Reserves. He retired from Beech Aircraft after 25 years in the assembly department. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edeline E. Sittig;

his brother, Carl Sittig; sisters, Margaret Sullivan, Elvy Bollinger,

and Virginia Baile; and his granddaughter, Corissa Whisler.

Survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca Lyne and Tamara

Sittig; sister, Caroline Garber; and his grandchildren; Trisha and

Travis Whisler.

Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and a memorial

service will be held on Friday January 20, 2017 at 11AM at Roselawn

Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford St, Salina. Inurnment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO BOX 2322, Salina, 67402.

Family request donations to ALS, American Legion or Southeast of Saline Education Fund in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 19th at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas, with Rev. Jon M. Fillipi officiating. Burial will follow at Gypsum City Cemetery Gypsum, Kansas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18th, from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of the home, two daughters, Melisa Frost, of Wichita, Kansas, Melanie King, of Denver, Colorado; sons, John G. Bowden and wife Nancy, of Salina, Kansas; Mark Bowden, and wife Kim, of Montrose, Colorado; sisters, Marowyn Zerba, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, Janet Supplee, and husband Albert Roy, of Washington State; 8 grandchildren, Adam Brunin (Tara), James Bowden, Christina Dains (LeLan), Carl Bowden, Shawn Frost (Jordan), Garret Bowden (Jenna), Hanna Bowden, Chesney King; and 4 great grandchildren.

He was Dairyman/Farmer for 38 years and following retirement, he worked for the Dickinson County Rural Water District #2 for 20 years, to keep busy.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he became a member of the American Legion for 71 years, VFW, and formerly on the USD 306 School Board.

Bud served in the United States Army, earning the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with 2 bronze service stars, American Theater Service Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal.

John was born in Gypsum, Kansas on December 25, 1924, the son of the late Lillie Victoria (Peterson) Bowden and Cecil Jennings Bowden.

, 57, of Salina, took his final ride of his journey Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. He was born Dec. 6, 1959, in Great Bend to Harold “Boots” and Nedra Blazek. He married Rebecca Emrie on March 19, 2011, in Salina.He graduated from Claflin High School. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, music, gardening, mowing, fishing and being outdoors. He had a passion for life, family, friends and the open road.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Blazek, of the home; children, Sara (Adam) Brownfield, of Wichita, Tyler Blazek, of Salina, Daniel “Quentin” (Layne) Street, of Topeka, and Brandy Street; grandchildren, Mahala, Kloie, Jayni and Odin Street; siblings, Kristi (Greg) Burkhart, of Palmer Lake, Colo., and Joseph Blazek, of Great Bend; niece, Molly (Jason) Steen, of Hays; nephew, Patrick Blazek, of Denver; and his special companions, Tidbit and Jax.

He was preceded in death by his parents and special companion, Scrappy Blazek.

A Celebration of Life and memorial motorcycle ride BBQ will be held March 25, at Oakdale Park in Salina. “Are you paying attention? Mark wants you to think about that.”

Memorials may be made to the family and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401.

Debra Glazier Livengood, 63, of Salina, passed away Jan. 8, 2017. She was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Tescott to John and Lila Ronning. She graduated from Salina Central High School in 1970.

Debra worked in customer service for Duffens Optical for 35 years. She was known for her passionate love and support of stray animals, particularly cats. Debra also loved to fish. In her spare time, she could be found fishing in lakes throughout the state.

Survivors include her husband Paul, of the home; children, Laura (Cesar) Palacios, of Los Angeles, and Nikolas (Brian) Hodge, of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Chase Livengood, Madison Livengood, Amber (Brett) Bailey, Nora Palacios, Eliot Palacios, Declan Hodge and Foster Hodge; great-grandchildren, Owen, Linzee and Brilee; nephews, Alex Glazier, Aryn Glazier, and Christopher Morris; stepmother, Katherine Ronning; brother, John Ronning Jr.; and stepsister, Judy Longest Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Thomas Glazier; daughter, Jessica Glazier; grandmother, Elsie Stirn; and siblings, Cheryl Ronning and Richard Ronning.

A celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. March 15, at Carver Center in Salina. Light refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salina Animal Shelter or Adopt a Pet, and in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.

Robert H. Vidricksen, of Salina, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, with family at his side.

On Aug. 10, 1925, the first of five children was born to Henry and Ruby (Roberts) Vidricksen on a farm near New Cambria, and the baby was named Robert Henry Vidricksen.

Robert had to grow up fast as his father passed away in 1934. He was doing odd jobs to help his mother who had five children younger than 10. An intense work ethic was in place very early on. Later, the family was split up because they could not support themselves but reunited a few years later.

Mr. Vidricksen attended grade school and early high school years in Kansas City, Mo. He came back to Salina for his senior year in high school and graduated from Salina High School in 1942.

Bob joined the United States Army a short time later and spent more than two years in Europe during World War II. Upon his return, he met and married Gayle Helfinstine, and they recently celebrated 70 years of happiness together.

He later attended Kansas Wesleyan University.

Along with his mother, Bob purchased Betty’s Fried Chicken in 1951. He took great pride in hiring young kids from the “north end” and often said they had great work ethic. Bob boasted “that if the Colonel had had his recipe for friend chicken, the Colonel would have been a General.” The family ran the restaurant until 1984, when he was diagnosed with cancer. With an unknown future ahead, he sold his business interests to his brother, Ben. Bob was a 33-year cancer survivor.

Mr. Vidricksen was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. He also had membership in the Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge. He was inducted into the Kansas Restaurant Hall of Fame in 1980.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and was a pioneer in the Salina bowling leagues. In 1962, he founded the Bee Betty Fatboy softball team and introduced slow pitch softball to Salina. He loved traveling in his Winnebago with his wife, Gayle, and a host of friends. His cabin at Lake Kanopolis was the scene of countless parties and good times. He especially enjoyed Thursday morning senior golf with his buddies at the “Muni.”

Left to mourn Bob’s passing are his three sons, Robert II (Kathy) and Marvin (Mary Ann), both of Salina, and William (Kim), of Lake Kanopolis; daughter, Jacque Connor (Dan Pestinger), of Salina; and brother, Fred Vidricksen, of Salina.

Mr. Vidricksen leaves behind four grandchildren, Amy Gehrke, Heather Fuller, Casey Vidricksen (Deby) and Melanie Goodrich (Adam), all of Salina; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; parents, Henry and Ruby; brothers, Ben and Norman; and sister, Helen Haase.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 S. Seventh, Salina, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery, New Cambria.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, with family receiving friends from 6-8, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to VFW Honor Guard, St. John’s Lutheran Church or Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Ryan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Council Grove – Helen Elizabeth Kelley Judd, a Council Grove native, born June 19, 1921, was 95 when she died on January 12, 2017. Her parents were Glen P. Kelley and Stella E. Whiting Kelley, although she was raised by her maternal grandparents T.W. and Alice H. Whiting. Helen was born in the house her grandfather, T.W., built in the early 1900’s at the corner of Columbia and Rockhill.

Helen graduated from Council Grove High School and earned her undergraduate degrees in Botany and Journalism from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She enrolled in the master’s program at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work, where she met her husband Charles (Charlie) L. Judd. They were married in 1944 after receiving their master’s degrees. They moved to California where they lived on the San Francisco Peninsula, first in San Mateo and later in the home they built in Belmont.

Helen and Charlie had four children: Carolyn Felton (Wayne) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kathryn Kurtz (Gary) of New York City; Martha Aggazzotti (Steve) of Newbury Park, California; and Kelley Judd currently living in Council Grove.

Both Helen and Charlie were teachers and were active in their church and civic affairs. Upon retirement, the Judds moved back to Helen’s childhood home in Council Grove.

Helen’s love for Council Grove inspired her to renovate and restore the Hays House Restaurant, which had been owned by her family since 1911. She believed the restored Hays House would increase tourism and commerce helping to enrich this unique, beautiful, historic community that she so loved. Helen’s love of cooking and entertaining made the historical restaurant popular with locals and other Kansans as well as a destination for tourists.

Helen and Charlie were involved in promoting Council Grove and active in the Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce / Tourism, Rotary, TPM, Talahi and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Like her grandfather, Helen had a special interest in gardening and was happiest when pulling weeds or pruning a bush—that is, if she weren’t playing bridge or trying a new recipe. Helen and Charlie loved to travel and visited all seven continents and every state in the U.S. Avid collectors, their house is filled with mementos from their travels.

In addition to her four children, Helen is survived by five grandchildren: Ryan Marsh of San Diego, California; Todd Marsh (Kristi) of Park City, Utah; Andrew Felton (Alice) of Washington, DC; Julia Felton of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Cristina Aggazzotti of Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is further survived by four great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in February. Memorial donations may be made to the Morris County Historical Society.

MARION – Peggy Lou Summerville, age 91, passed away January 16, 2017, at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, Kansas. She was born in Santa Ana, California, on April 23, 1925. She was the only child born of Irvin and Alice (Janzen) Gerstenkorn. She attended Kindergarten thru second grade in California. The family moved to Marion, Kansas, in 1933, where she attended school. She was a 1943, graduate of Marion High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class.

That summer she attended Emporia State University earning an emergency teaching certificate due to WWII. She taught for one year 1943-1944 in a country school near the town of Antelope. She had 5 students in the following grades: two in 3rd, one in 5th, one in 6th, and one in 8th. She bought a 1933 Chevrolet with the $85/month salary she made while teaching. She called this car Suicide Sal.

During the summer of 1944, she moved back to Santa Ana, and lived with her grandparents. She worked at a Goodyear plant. In September, she returned to Marion, where she worked for OPA (Office of Price Administration). She was in charge of gas coupons, as gas was rationed during the war. After a year, she decided to return to Emporia State University to further her education.

She fell in love with Jack Q. Summerville, whom she had known since the 3rd grade. They were united in marriage on January 25, 1946, at Valley United Methodist Church. They relocated to Wichita in 1949. Peggy worked in the secretarial pool for Boeing for 20 years, and raised her family. In 1976, they would return to Marion. Peggy worked part-time for the Marion County Record for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack on July 10, 2014, and a son-in-law Andrew Maki.

She is survived by a son, John Summerville and wife Becky of Marion; a daughter, Jeanne Maki of Marion; 2 grandchildren: Stephanie Harris and husband Jeff of Salina, and Jason Summerville and wife Sara of Wellsville; and 4 great-grandchildren: Parker Harris, Carson Harris, Will Harris and Ellie Summerville.

The Funeral Service will be held at Noon at Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Valley United Methodist Church in Marion. The Interment will be in the Marion Cemetery. Memorial Funds have been established for Marion City Library or Valley United Methodist Church in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

Pat Hemphill 88, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Columbia. MO. He was born May 17, 1928 to Myrtle (Berrier) and George D. Hemphill in Clay County Kansas. Pat graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1946 and joined the United States Navy. He married Delores (Nemnich) January 2, 1949 in Clay Center, Kansas.

Pat and Delores farmed for 30 plus years in Clay County before moving to Columbia, MO in January 1980. Pat owned and operated a grain handling business for eight years and then worked for Mid America Plastics until his retirement. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers – Frank Hemphill, and Bluford Hemphill.

Pat is survived by his wife of the home, two daughters in Kansas, Debbie (David) Hall of El Dorado, and Susan (Galen) Jackson of Wichita, and two sons, Brian (Natalie) Hemphill, Clay Center, KS and Brent (Deanna) Hemphill, Jefferson City, MO. Seven grandchildren, Four Step-grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Chapel.

Visitation will be held from Thursday, January 19 from 3-7 P.M. at the funeral home

Interment in Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, Kansas

Memorials may be made to St Paul’s Episcopal Church or the Clay County Historical Society c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432

Maxine Peterson, 94 years died January 15, 2017 at Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, KS. She was born on March 2, 1922 in Clay County, Kansas. The daughter of Roger Orrin and Ruth Elizabeth (Fullerton) Smith. Maxine was raised in the Fact community and attended Bunker Hill School. She graduated from CCCHS in 1940. Maxine taught for eight years in the one room schools of Ross, Bunker Hill, Chester and Sherman. She married Delmer W. Peterson on May 12, 1950. In 1956, the couple moved to the Smith family homestead in Clay County and farmed until moving to Clay Center in 1997. Maxine was a member of the Faith United Church Presbyterian in Clifton. Delmar preceded her in death on May 19, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margie Ahlquist

Survivors:

Brother in Law: Marlin “Bill” Peterson of Clay Center, KS

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Services: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Scott Lingle

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Friday 1:00 PM until service time at the Funeral Home

Memorials: Clay Center Presbyterian Manor

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

Margaret “Peggy” E. Curtis, 73, of McPherson, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017, surrounded by family at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, Wichita. She was a homemaker. Peggy was born on November 22, 1943, in Covington, Kentucky. She graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in Whitehall, OH and attended nursing school. On December 2, 1972, she was united in marriage to Larry Marvin Curtis in Shelby, OH. They were married 33 years before his passing on January 31, 2006. She attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Survivors include: four children, Terry (Diane) Curtis of Moundridge, KS, Kristy (Darrin) Lane of McPherson, KS, Linda (Joe) Campbell of Galion, OH, and Valerie (Richard) Petrie of Lenexa, KS; two step-children, Larry (Mary) Curtis, Jr. of Kentucky and Tina (Stan) McCloud of Southpoint, OH; two sisters, Leeanne Smith of League, TX and Sindy Jeans of Columbus, OH; nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Tashina) Adams, Dustin (Tiffany) Curtis, Zachary (Jessica) Curtis, Allan Adams, Andrew Adams, Richard Petrie, Nick Campbell, Lottie Petrie, and Sarah Campbell; six step-grandchildren, Stan Curtis, Charlie Curtis, Larry Curtis, Dana Curtis, Arial Conklin, and Dusty Gallope; eight great-grandchildren, Dakota Curtis, Dayton Curtis, Matthew Curtis, Landin Adams, Brandon Adams, Trenton Adams, Kalliegh Curtis, and Sodonia Adams; and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Kramer; husband, Larry; and brother, Cecil. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to Harry Hynes Hospice or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Shirley Jane Ade, 79, McPherson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 while surrounded by her loving family at Cedars Courts in McPherson, KS after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at McPherson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Rice Ratzlaff officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3-7 p.m. at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson, with family receiving friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or First United Methodist Church.

Born on July 27, 1937, in Goessel, KS to Jesse C. and Frieda Wedel Becker, Shirley was baptized at Roxbury Methodist Church. She attended Greenwood District 23 and graduated Valedictorian in 1955 from Roxbury High School. She was the 1955 Roxbury May Queen.

After graduation, Shirley worked at Roxbury State Bank when a young man who grew up just across the county line, Carl M. Ade, came home from serving in Guam “tanned and dressed in his Air Force blues” as she often said. Shirley and Carl were married February 15, 1958, at First Presbyterian Church in Roxbury. They lived in Roxbury before moving to McPherson in 1958. They had three children, David, Marty, and Carla.

Shirley was an active member of McPherson First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women and served in numerous offices and capacities from lay leader to the KS West Conference to mission trips. She was a charter member of EHU since 1965, a member of McPherson County Historical Society, and volunteered with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and McPherson Opera House. She was a past member of Jaycee Janes, president of PTA in 1968 and 1969, and was a Cub Scout den mother and Camp Fire Girls leader whose members stayed in touch with her throughout her life. Shirley worked at People’s State Bank for 15 years and McPherson County Museum for 7 years.

A lifelong learner, Shirley was an avid reader and kept a diary/journal since she was 12. She enjoyed puzzles, KU basketball, attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, genealogy, collections, birds, flower gardening, and painting. One of her paintings received recognition and was displayed at Kansas State University.

Shirley traveled, camped, and hiked extensively with her husband and as a family. They visited fifty states, Europe, Canada, Australia, cruised the Panama Canal and European rivers, camped their way on the Alaskan Highway to Alaska, and made many fall trips to Maine. Special memories include a family eastern Caribbean cruise to celebrate Shirley and Carl’s 50th wedding anniversary in 2008, and a family 40th wedding anniversary celebration at The Cottage House at Council Grove, where Shirley and Carl spent many anniversaries.

She loved South Mineral Campground and Crystal, Colorado, even enjoying a last trip to CO in Sept. 2016 with husband Carl and son David. At age 74, Shirley hiked three mountain peaks with a ladies group. But besides the mountain vistas, always, her special places on earth where she felt God’s presence in nature was her flower garden and the hill on section 12 at Gypsum Creek Township in McPherson County. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 121.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded by a sister-in-law, Linda Becker.

In addition to her husband Carl of the home, survivors include two sons, David Ade and wife Stephanie Harsin, Topeka; Marty Ade and wife Lori, Concordia; daughter, Carla Boesker and husband Darryl, Canton; five grandchildren, Phillip Boesker and wife Brooke, McPherson; Ryan Boesker, Salina; Kent Boesker, Canton; Kaelyn Ade, Kearney, Nebraska; Janessa Ade, Concordia; three great-grandsons, Carter and Baylor Boesker, McPherson; Brecken Boesker, Salina; two brothers, Ron Becker and wife Verna, Langley; Jim Becker and wife Charlotte, McPherson; a nephew, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and many other relatives and friends.

DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Eulalia “Lala” Higgins

AGE: 98 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: January 14, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Center, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: May 30, 1918

PLACE OF BIRTH: McAllen, Texas

PARENTS: Marin & Celsa Garza

RESIDENCE: longtime Lyons resident

OCCUPATION: Homemaker

MEMBERSHIPS: St. Paul Catholic Church, Altar Society, Lyons

She married Cyrus Eugene Powell November 28, 1951 at St. John, he died on May 28, 1957. She married Jesse W. Higgins Sr. August 8, 1964 at Hutchinson, he died on April 16, 2000.

SURVIVORS: son, Paul E. Powell, Newton, Ks.; step-sons, Jesse & Kay Higgins, Lyons, Donny & Sharon Higgins, LaVista, NE.; step-daughters, Joyce & Jim Sheridan, Waco, TX., Shirley & Carl Chitwood, Phoenix, AZ.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: son, David A. Powell; step-son, Bobby Joe Higgins; brothers, Esteban, Abundio, Rolando Garza; sisters, Lydia Guerra, Celsa Figger, Victoria Prado, Alicia Daigle, Micaela Babineaux

FUNERAL MASS: 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 20, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Father Robert Spencer

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons

VISITATION: 2:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Parish Rosary at 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: Altar Society in care of the funeral home.

Dale Workman 71, born September 28, 1945, to Willis D. and Beulah Dale Workman in Ellsworth. He died January 15, 2017 at Rice County District Hospital, Lyons. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1963. He graduated from Pittsburg College with associate’s degree in industrial drafting. He worked for a time for Seis Tec Oil Field Exploration while attending college. He worked in the design departments of Boeing and Koch Engineering, then turned to mechanic and transmission rebuilding. He worked for Northern Natural Gas as a Corrosion Tech for 14 years, ending his working career as a long haul carrier, over the road truck driver.

He was a member of the Kansas National Guard and Lyons United Methodist Church. He was also a pilot and enjoyed street rodding.

He married Rebecca Rector September 3, 1967 at Wichita, survivors are wife Becky of the home; son, Damon & Jessica of Las Vegas, Nv.; daughter, Daydra Hightower and granddaughter Aylsa Anthony of Santa Clarita, Ca.; grandson, Braxton Anthony of Wichita, Ks.; Proceeded in death by parents, twin brother and sister, Donald Workman and Donna Batterton.

Funeral Service will be 1:30P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial in Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials to Friends of Animals or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.