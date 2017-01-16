After a weekend of cloudy weather and freezing rain, there is light at the end of the weather tunnel.

Icing did not become as big a factor for the immediate like it did in south central and southwest Kansas. Icing knock out power and downed trees in Great Bend and Dodge City where there was reports of significant tree damage.

Rainfall was heavy in parts of central Kansas from Sunday morning into Monday morning. Anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in Ellsworth, McPherson, Saline, Dickinson, and Ottawa counties.

The good news is sunshine and milder weather will begin to return to central Kansas Tuesday with highs in the 40s, warming to the 50s for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before another chance of precipitation moves in on Saturday night.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain, mixing with freezing rain after 8pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.