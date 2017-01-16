COWLEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Cowley County are investigating a Kansas man for the murder of his wife.

Just after 6:30p.m. on Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a home in the 500 Block of East 4th Avenue in Winfield, according to a media release.

First responders found the victim identified as 33-year-old Melissa Gardner.

Police arrested Zachary Gardner, 32, and booked him into the Cowley County Jail on requested charges of second-degree murder.

Cowley County Dispatch reported additional details may be released on Monday afternoon.