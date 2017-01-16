TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Topeka man who died while under supervision of the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth contends in a federal lawsuit that he died because of improper medical care.

The lawsuit says Otis Bradley collapsed in his cell in December 2014 and died in February 2015. Bradley was serving a nearly five-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the family alleges that after Bradley collapsed, doctors at a Leavenworth hospital said he needed further evaluation.

It alleges a physician working for the prison said no further intervention was needed but Bradley’s condition continued to deteriorate before he was hospitalized again and eventually died.

Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long said the agency doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.