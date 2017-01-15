KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on ice storms in the central U.S. (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A third wave of sleet and drizzle is glazing swaths of the central U.S. on the eve of the Martin Luther King holiday, adding to an icy mess that began caking the region Friday.

Much of the region remains under an ice storm warning Sunday. The latest round of storms dumped three-quarters of an inch of precipitation overnight near Kansas City, Missouri. That resulted in about one-quarter of an inch of ice, given temperatures that remained below freezing.

In Kansas near Kansas City, two troopers escaped injury when their vehicles were struck while working a crash along northbound Interstate 635.