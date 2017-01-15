Freezing rain will continue across the region today. Additional ice accumulations are expected today and tonight, mainly on elevated surfaces, including trees and power lines. The heaviest ice accumulations will occur across Central Kansas where temperatures will hover around freezing. The freezing rain will end this afternoon across southern Kansas as temperatures climb into the middle 30s. Ice accumulations will range from a tenth of an inch in South Central Kansas, to the a quarter to an half an inch in Central Kansas.

Today: Freezing rain before noon, then rain or freezing rain between noon and 2pm, then rain after 2pm. High near 33. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 3am. Low around 31. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain, mixing with freezing rain after 10pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.