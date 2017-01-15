Evelyn Lucille Atwell, 95, Minneapolis, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born April 29, 1921 near Summerville, northwest of Minneapolis, to Clarence and Helen (Clark) Parker.

Evelyn graduated from Minneapolis High School with the class of 1939. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as Chief Operator after high school. Later she worked for Wallace Department Store and the Ottawa County Clinic (Comcare) retiring in 1989. Evelyn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as Trustee, Elder, and the Presbyterian Women as treasurer. She was also a member of the Minneapolis Chamberettes, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary.

Evelyn and Dale Atwell were united in marriage on October 30, 1941 in Salina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale on December 24, 2007; her parents; and sister, Maxine Behrendt.

Survivors include her children, Evan Atwell and wife Blythe of Minneapolis and daughter Marilyn Meiller of Wasilla, AK; brother, Leland Parker of Auburn, IN; grandchildren, Shelby Atwell and friend Kathy Walmsley, Seth Atwell and wife Chelsea, Shawn Meiller and wife Shelia, Dustin Meiller and friend Arloa Wood, and Tracie Hannah and husband Troy; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 20 at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Wilson Family Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5-7. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Mary E. Lindstrom, 84, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:14 a.m., Sunday, January 15th, 2015 peacefully, at McPherson Hospital.

Mary was born in St. Elmo, Illinois on August 2, 1932, a daughter of Jeanette (Jones) and Dallas Siddens.

Mary attended St. Elmo grade schools and graduated from St. Elmo High School, St. Elmo, Illinois.

Mary started working as a maid for the Hunt family, then worked for Dr. Lundstrom at McPherson Veterinary Clinic for several years prior to working for CertainTeed Corp, and retired from the Alliance Insurance Company all of McPherson. After her retirement she volunteered at the Save-N-Share in McPherson.

Mary was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 24. Mary enjoyed reminiscing about farm life, taking bus trips, scrap -booking, reading, crocheting, Kansas history, and spending time with her family.

Mary Ellen Siddens was united in marriage to Elmer Junior Lindstrom on August 26, 1951 in McPherson

She is survived by her children, Mary Jane Bailey and her husband Allen, of Windom, Kansas, Lori Janae Durkes and her husband Wade, of Maple Hill, Kansas, Larry Jay Lindstrom and his partner John Beck, of Broomfield, Colorado, and Jon Lyn Lindstrom and his wife Coleen, of McPherson, Kansas, a son-in-law, Richard Moss, of Windom, Kansas; 3 grandchildren; 1 step-grandson; 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elmer Junior Lindstrom, her son, James Elmer “Jim” Lindstrom, her daughter, Jean Ann Moss, and a great-grandson, Zachary.

Graveside service will be held at Windom Cemetery, Windom, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2017 with Pastor Terry Post officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Hope Sanctuary and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Jeanette Elizabeth (Skolout) Hartnett passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Holiday Resort Health and Rehab in Salina, Kansas at the age of 60. She was born on May 11, 1956 in Colby, Kansas to Frank and Mary Ann (Nelson) Skolout. She graduated from Colby High School with the Class of 1975, and was united in marriage to Glenn Hartnett on June 7, 1975 in Colby and eventually they made their home in Palco, Kansas. They were blessed with three children, Ashley, Luke, and Holly.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was always volunteering and very active in the community and school. She served on the Palco Public Library Board, and was a City Councilmember for the City of Palco. Some of her favorite times were spent supporting all of the activities the kids were involved with.

Jeanette is survived by her husband Glenn Hartnett of the home in Palco; mother Mary Ann Skolout of Hays; son Luke Hartnett of Topeka; daughters Ashley Hartnett of Topeka, and Holly Haselhorst and husband Jarod of Salina; brother Gene Skolout and wife Inez of Colby; sisters Marilyn Kopriva and husband Martin of Atwood, Pam Luedke and husband David of Atwood, and Jackie Skolout of Hays; and grandchildren Harrison Haines, Roenan Haselhorst, Darby Haselhorst, and Raef Haselhorst.

She was preceded in death by her father Frank Skolout.

It is written, “What does the LORD require of you? To act justly, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with God.” Jeanette showed us daily by her example how to give of ourselves, seeking to serve God and others. She leaves a legacy of love for family, friends, and neighbors and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home with a Rosary at 3:00pm and Prayer Vigil and Rosary at 6:00pm.