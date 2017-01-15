SEWARD COUNTY –One person died and two others were injured in an accident just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by

Manuel Hernandez, 25, Guymon, OK., was westbound on U.S. 54 and crossed over the overpass for Old U.S. 54 just west of Liberal.

The driver lost control on the overpass, entered a side skid into the north ditch and rolled multiple times.

A passenger in the Ford Thay Torres-Ocacio, 35, Guymon, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miller mortuary.

Hernandez and another passenger Jesus Ponce, 22, Guymon, were transported to Southwest Medical Center. Two others in the SUV were not transported for treatment.

Torres-Ocacio and Ponce were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.