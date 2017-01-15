KANSAS CITY- A Kansas City man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for the attempted sex trafficking of a minor, according to Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Andrew Danny Freeman, 32, of Kansas City, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Freeman on Dec. 16, 2016. Freeman remains in federal custody without bond.

The federal indictment alleges that Freeman solicited a person he believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in prostitution on Dec. 15, 2016.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, an undercover officer received a series of text messages from Freeman on Dec. 15, 2016, in response to an online posting that was part of an undercover prostitution operation. Freeman allegedly made arrangements to meet the undercover officer and whom he believed to be her 12-year-old daughter at a local hotel. When he arrived for the meeting, the affidavit says, he gave the undercover officer $500 and was arrested.