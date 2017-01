The Salina City Commission will meet in a special meeting Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in room 107 of the City/County building, 300 W. Ash. The meeting to consider several components of a STAR Bond Project Plan for the Downtown STAR Bond District. The following link provides agenda and supporting materials for meeting:

http://weblink.salina.org/weblink8/0/doc/358893/Electronic.aspx