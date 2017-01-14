The Salina Post

Saturday evening update on ice storm

by

Mix of rain and freezing rain expected through the night into Sunday morning. Most of the ice accumulation will be on elevated surfaces such as trees, power-lines, bridges, overpasses..etc. Ice accumulation on these elevated surfaces will range from between a quarter and three quarters of an inch, with the higher amounts generally over west-central Kansas.

Tonight: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 8pm, then freezing rain. Low around 28. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain or freezing rain before 2pm, then rain between 2pm and 5pm, then rain or freezing rain after 5pm. High near 33. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 3am. Low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

