Mix of rain and freezing rain expected through the night into Sunday morning. Most of the ice accumulation will be on elevated surfaces such as trees, power-lines, bridges, overpasses..etc. Ice accumulation on these elevated surfaces will range from between a quarter and three quarters of an inch, with the higher amounts generally over west-central Kansas.

Tonight: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 8pm, then freezing rain. Low around 28. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain or freezing rain before 2pm, then rain between 2pm and 5pm, then rain or freezing rain after 5pm. High near 33. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 3am. Low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.