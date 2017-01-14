Patricia A. Gackley, 77, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016. She was born November 6, 1939, in Carlsbad, NM, the daughter of Paul and Helen Sullivan.

Patricia married Donald LeRoy Miller on February 29, 1956 in Salina, KS. To this marriage five sons were born: Michael, Timothy, Robert, Mark, and Thomas. After Donald’s death in 1962, she married Jose Gomes, and together they had one son, Luis Gomes.

She was later married to Elroy Gackley, of Medicine Hat, AB Canada, and she spent the last 27 years living in Canada.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Miller (Rhonda), of Garden City; Bob Miller (Judy), and Mark Miller of Salina; Tom Miller of Everett, WA, and Luis Gomes (Marissa), of Huntington Beach, CA; brothers, John, Richard and Terry Sullivan; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her father Paul Sullivan, step-mother Pearl Sullivan, mother Helen Sullivan, and son Michael Miller.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 20th at 2:00 p.m., in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Salina. The family will gather on Saturday, January 21st from 3 -7 pm at the New Community Christian Church, for a time of remembering and honoring her memory.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Fern L. (Diehl) Rudick, 92, Salina, died Thursday, January 12, 2017. She was born November 4, 1924 on a farm near Brookville, Kansas to Henry A. and Olive (Bradford) Diehl. She graduated from Brookville High School and the Eberhardt Pettle Business School. While she was working with the Red Cross During WWII, she met John Victor Rudick while he was serving with the Army Air Corps at the Smoky Hill Air Field near Salina. They were married on July 14, 1945 and moved to New York City. There she worked as an office manager for an auto dealership. They later moved back to Salina, where she worked for Counseling and Growth.

For many years, she was a member at Embury Methodist Church in Queens Village, Long Island, N.Y., Immanuel Lutheran Church and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Salina. She loved church and singing in the church choirs.

She loved gardening, feeding the birds, and will be remembered for her generosity and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her sisters, Alice, Betty, and Evelyn; and brothers, Eli, Roland, and Harold)

Fern is survived by her son, Douglas Rudick and wife Mary Ellen, of Salina; sister-in-law, Ethel Diehl, of Brookville; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a nephew; and several nieces.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Salina, with Pastor David Strommen officiating. Burial will be in Prairie Mound Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Barkley Dog Park, 329 N. 2nd St., Salina, Kansas 67401.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

C. Earlene Zimmerman, 94, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salina. She was born March 13, 1922, near Burrton to Earl E. and Clella M. (Smith) Blubaugh.

She graduated from Burrton High School and on July 14, 1940, she married Richard H. “Dick” Zimmerman in Preston. Earlene was a member of First United Methodist Church, Salina, where she participated in many church activities and served as a trustee. She was a member of PEO, former YWCA board member, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, PTA member, and many civic clubs and activities. She was an artist and enjoyed painting.

She is survived by: son, Richard E. Zimmerman and Carolyn, of McPherson; daughters, Paula and Robert Trimble, of Mukilteo, Wash., and Terri Zimmerman, of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; grandchildren, Terri Trimble and Dilip Argarwal, of Twickenham, England, Susan McCoy and Jon, of El Dorado, Galen R. Zimmerman and Kim, of Killeen, Texas, Christi Kreutz and Steve, of Everett, Wash., Stephen Zimmerman, of Topeka, and Bryan Trimble, of Louisiana; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-granddaughters; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard H. “Dick” Zimmerman; daughter, Anita Kay Zimmerman; brother, James Delmer Blubaugh; and sister, Joan Rutkowski.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at First United Methodist Church, Salina, with the Rev. Eric Rook officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Halstead Cemetery, Halstead.

The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Betty Ellen Whittecar, 81, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017. She was born October 1, 1935, in Osborne, Kansas, the daughter of James and Flora Thompson. Prior to retirement, Betty lived a busy life. Her time was occupied with primarily two activities; work and raising three children and two grandchildren. She worked as a phone operator, owner operator of a flooring business, book-keeper, realtor, nursing CNA and Social Security administrator. Betty was a member of Belmont Boulevard Christian Church for many years. She was a choir member and assisted with Sunday School administration.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George P. Whittecar; sons, Jimmy Allen and Anthony W. Allen; daughter, Dianna Kiemel; and sisters, Alice Becker and June Wheeler.

Betty is survived by her son, Bob (wife Ernestine) Allen, of Salina; sister, Jody Mahan, of Wichita; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Belmont Boulevard Christian Church, 2508 Belmont Blvd, Salina, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Belmont Boulevard Christian Church, left in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Carla Svanda, 71, of Washington, KS, died January 13, 2017, at Lincoln, NE.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, at Ward Funeral Home in Washington.

Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Svanda on November 28, 2013; and brother, Doyle Binggeli.

Survivors include her sons, Rick (Diana) Svanda, Jerry (Kelly) Svanda, both of Washington, and Jeff Svanda, Haddam; siblings, Ed (Selena) Hawkins, Home, KS, Mary Rueger, Lincoln, NE, Charles (Sherrie) Binggeli, Lawrence, KS, and Pete (Bonnie) Binggeli, Midland, TX; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated by the family later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Steven A. Scott, 69, died January 12, 2017, at his home in Hesston. He was born April 26, 1947, in Emporia, KS, to Kenneth and Edna (Smith) Scott.

He graduated from Emporia Senior High School in 1965, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, in Art, at Emporia State University 1969. He graduated from Wichita State University with his Master of Fine Arts degree in Studio Arts in 1972. Steve was a professional studio artist for over 40 years, exhibiting and showing in gallery and museum showings. He, along with his wife Carla, owned Visions Gallery, in Lindsborg, KS. Steve also worked at Bethany Home in Lindsborg, KS, for 16 years as the Director of Buildings and Grounds.

On August 20, 1994, he married Carla Ericson Crook. She survives.

Other survivors include: son, Tristan B. Scott and wife Andrea, grandson, Henry Oliver Scott; all of Merriam, KS; daughter, Erin C. Scott, Brighton, MA; sister, Nancy Eastman, Joplin, MO; and the mother of his children, Laura (MacKillop) Scott, K.C., MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kay Swengel.

Following Steve’s wishes there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Scott Family Scholarship Fund, Emporia St. University Foundation, Emporia, or to an organization of your personal choice that is close to your heart, in care of Miller Ott Funeral Home, Hesston, KS.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Larry Kaufman, 82, of Wilson, Kansas, died on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at his home in Wilson, Kansas.

Larry was born on July 15, 1934, in Russell County, Kansas, the son of Frank and Mollie (Schultz) Kaufman. He grew up in the Dorrance and Bunker Hill areas and graduated from Dorrance High School. He attended Brown Mackie College before going into the United States Army Infantry, where he served in Germany. After serving his country, he attended Emporia State College and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. For the majority of his career, he taught business at Belleville High School where he also sponsored the junior classes. He loved being a teacher. After retirement, he spent many years taking care of his mother, gardening at his farm and visiting with family.

Surviving family include his sister in-law Alice Kaufman of Wilson, Kansas; nephews Russell Kaufman of Wichita, Kansas and Roger Kaufman (Patty) of New Braunfels, Texas; niece Teresa Hart (Barry) of Bonner Springs, Kansas; great nephews and nieces Trent, Tim, Alice and John Kaufman, Wendy Allen and Tracy Anderson. Larry’s family also included 10 great-great nieces and nephews which he greatly enjoyed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis and Gene Kaufman and an infant sister.

A private family burial will take place at the Wilson Cemetery in Wilson, Kansas. A public memorial service will take place at a later date and time. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.