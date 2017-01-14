SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement and emergency medical teams were busy on Friday night with accidents blamed on slick Kansas highways.

Just after 6 p.m. Robert W. Callison, 49, Park City, lost control of a southbound 2005 Ford F150 on Interstate 235 at the Kansas 32 due to the icy road. The pickup went off the road way and rolled multiple times, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Callison was transported to St. Francis Medical Center.

Just before 7:15p.m. on Friday six-vehicles traveling westbound on Kansas 96 at Oliver were involved in an accident.

A 2004 Chevy Suburban driven by Ramonyka E. Smith, 19, Wichita; 2000 Toyota Celica driven by Caleb J. Curry, 19, Wichita; 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by Thornton M. Bonner, 23, Newton; 2002 Ford Van driven by Ryan B. Ralston, 52, Wichita; 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Jacob A. Chubb, 18, Wichita; 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Steven P. Castorena, 18, Wichita

A passenger in the Suburban Jalil J L Walker, 18, Wichita, and a 10-year-old were transported to a local hospital. Four others including 3 children were not transported for treatment, according to the KHP.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday a 2015 Volvo semi driven by Douglas P. DeMayo, 60, Augusta, was westbound on U.S. 400 ten miles east of Leon in Butler County when the trailer started to fishtail and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

An eastbound 2017 Freightliner semi driven by William Mason, 63, Pineville, MO. hit the trailer and rolled into the South ditch, according to the KHP.

The Volvo semi rolled into the north ditch. Mason was transported to Wesley Medical Center. DeMayo was not injured.