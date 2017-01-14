Most of Salina knows this weeks BANK VI Hero of the Week as Cash Hollistah – artist, singer/songwriter and positive role model for Salina’s youth.

A Salina native, Cash (real name James Curtis) is being honored for his “hands-on” involvement in the Salina community. He works tirelessly with area youth through Salina Arts and Humanities, Salina Area Young Professionals, and Salina Educators. Cash is also involved with The Smoky Hill River Festival, Salina NAACP, and Salina Shares.

Last year, in addition to his community activism, Cash found time to teach a class called “Poetry in Hip-Hop” and sponsor a poetry contest at Salina Central and Salina South High Schools. His plan is to do the same this year.

Cash utilizes his musical talents on the worship team at Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina and just released an EP titled #CashMob. He will have another available on January 30th titled # CashMob 2. To listen, go to soundcloud.com/cashhollistah or cashhollistah.bandcamp.com.

Hollistah attended Hawthorne Elementary, Roosevelt-Lincoln Middle, and Salina Central High Schools before studying at Oral Roberts University and Brown Mackie College. His role models and mentors were his parents, the late Sharon Benson, and Robert Cunningham with “The City” in Salina.

A scholarship in Cash’s name has also been established by Ad Astra Coffee House in Salina.

