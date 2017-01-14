Rep. J.R. Claeys (R-Salina) was appointed Tuesday to the Joint Committee on State Building Construction as an appointee of the House Appropriations Committee.

The joint committee, made up of members of both the House and Senate, approves construction of new buildings for state entities, including state universities. Claeys has proposed building a research and business incubation facility on the campus of Kansas State Polytechnic in Salina.

“The construction of a facility at K-State Polytechnic in Salina, designed to conduct the research and development that will attract premium-wage jobs to our community, is within reach,” said Claeys. “Aviation, applied engineering, unmanned aircraft, and all the related support industries will find a home here in Salina with a world-class facility at a world-class university.”

Claeys developed the position of Director of Unmanned Aircraft Systems in the Aviation Division of the Kansas Department of Transportation last session, and enacted the UAS Research Triangle between the University of Kansas, K-State and Wichita State to combine resources for grant and federal program applications.

“We have a tremendous opportunity in aviation job growth in front of us as a state,” said Claeys. “The potential for aviation and UAS research, training, testing, engineering and manufacturing here in Salina can be realized if we work together to get it done.”

Claeys also serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation & Public Safety Budget, and as a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Committee on Commerce, Labor & Economic Development.