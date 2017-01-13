Salina, Kansas— The Greater Salina Community Foundation has extended the grant deadline for the YW Legacy Fund until January 23, 2107.

The YW Legacy Fund makes grants to support initiatives that align with the former YWCA’s mission and has approximately $19,600 is available to fund requests that meet the following criteria:

Encourage women’s growth, leadership and power in order to attain a common vision for peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all people Help children attain their greatest potential

Create an environment to assist in the physical and mental health and well-being of women and their families

Pursue the elimination of racism wherever it exists

Applications to the YW Legacy Fund are due January 23, 2017 and can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.gscf.org/about-grants.