Construction of two new reinforced concrete boxes (RCBs) to replace existing deteriorated, narrow, timber drainage structures will begin on Monday (January 16th). The structures are located on Holmes Road, 0.45 and 0.6 mile south of Water Well Road. Work at these sites is anticipated to be completed by mid-March 2017. Of course, completion is dependent on unforeseen conditions such as adverse weather.

Saline County opened bids on the 2016 Reinforced Concrete Box (RCB) Package on June 30, 2016. This project consists of the replacement of nine existing drainage structures with new reinforced concrete box culverts. The low bidder was Reece Construction Company, Inc. of Scandia, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $614,614.16. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. These particular box culverts are the fifth and sixth of the nine to be replaced.

Construction of a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) to replace an existing deteriorated drainage structure on Powers Road, 0.1 mile south of Cloud Street is complete and the road is open to through traffic.

