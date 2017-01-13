On January 10, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM force was used to commit a burglary at Mid-Kansas Underground, 1345 W. Old Hwy 40. A white 2008 GMC Sierra pickup, Kansas Tag 615482, a white 2015 GMC Sierra pickup, KS Tag 625657, an acetylene torch and numerous hand tools and power tools were taken. Both pickups have Larson Construction decals on the doors. Both pickups were recovered on Thursday January 12th in a tree line about a 1/2 mile west of Smolan.

On January 10, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM an attempted burglary occurred at Nicks Pawn Shop, 118 S.

Broadway. A chain link fence was damaged. Security video shows a white pickup matching the description of

the 2015 GMC Sierra pickup, taken from Mid-Kansas Underground, backing into the fence at a high rate of

speed.

Loss and damage are estimated at $41,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text

SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.