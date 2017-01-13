City,County, and state officials are urging residents to stay home this weekend with a significant ice storm forecast to begin impact parts of the state Friday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said if you don’t need to travel to stay off the roads this weekend.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said the department will implement the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in the event there are multiple wrecks occurring in a short amount of time. Non hit and run and non injury crashes can be reported online or stopping by the lobby of the Salina Police Department and picking up a accident report form:

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka at 7 a.m. Friday to monitor the severe winter storm that is expected to cover many areas of the state with as much as one inch of ice over the weekend.

Kansans are urged to stay home, if possible, and be prepared by making sure their home emergency kits are stocked and review their home emergency plan. Power outages and travel impacts are the biggest concerns. Since travel may be impossible, citizens need to make sure their home emergency kits are stocked for a 3-day supply. Before and during the storm, keep aware of weather conditions by listening to local TV and radio stations, NOAA weather radio and social media alerts.