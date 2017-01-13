*This is the second postseason meeting between the two teams. Their only other playoff meeting occurred on January 8, 1994 when the Chiefs defeated the Steelers 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in a Wild Card matchup.

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 21-11 (including the playoffs). The Steelers knocked off the Chiefs 43-14 in Week 4 (October 2, 2016) and have won four of the past five meetings between the clubs.

*Pittsburgh defeated Miami 30-12 last week, the Steelers’ NFL-record 35th postseason win. Steelers running back LE’VEON BELL rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, the most rushing yards in a postseason game in club history.

Pittsburgh quarterback BEN ROETHLISBERGER threw touchdown passes of 50 and 62 yards to wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN in the Wild Card win. Brown is the only player in NFL history to score two 50+ yard touchdowns in the first quarter of a playoff game.

Pittsburgh had five players selected to the Pro Bowl: running back Bell (second), wide receiver Brown (fifth), guard DAVID DE CASTRO (second), center MAURKICE POUNCEY (fifth) and quarterback Roethlisberger (fifth).

*The Chiefs, who have won 10 of their past 12 games, clinched the AFC West for the first time since 2010. Kansas City quarterback ALEX SMITH has a 0.5 interception percentage (one interception, 186 attempts) in his postseason career, the best mark in NFL history (minimum 150 attempts).

*Chiefs rookie wide receiver and return specialist TYREEK HILL is the only player in NFL history to record at least three receiving touchdowns (six), three rushing touchdowns (three) and three total kick-return touchdowns (three) in a season.

*Kansas City had four players selected to the Pro Bowl: safety ERIC BERRY (fifth), return specialist Hill (first), tight end TRAVIS KELCE (second) and cornerback MARCUS PETERS (second).

The game will be broadcast live from the Chiefs Radio Network starting at 11:00 am on Sunday. Hear the game on 99KG or on KINA 910 AM or 94.5 FM.