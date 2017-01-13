Julia Anne Wallace age 90 passed away at Villa Maria, Mulvane, on January 11, 2017. She was born to Mable and Raymond Durham on August 10, 1926 in Calaway County in Fulton, MO.
She was working for the Union Pacific railroad when she met and married Delbert Wallace on April 6, 1947. They then started out their life together running the hotel coffee shop in Minneapolis. Then they went into farming in the Barnard area. In 1976 Anne and Delbert moved to Cawker City where Delbert worked for the city until he retired. Health issues brought them back to Minneapolis where they had started their life journey together and as Anne once said “we have come full circle, back to our beginnings.” Anne was involved in the senior center in both Cawker City and Minneapolis. She was also always involved with her community wherever she lived. Anne opened her home to everyone and always made you feel welcome. She made sure everyone had plenty to eat and a place to sleep. Her heart was open and full of love for all. She was always willing to help out any one who was in any kind of need too.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband Delbert, her mother Mable and father Raymond Durham, her siblings: John, Bill, Raymond, Claude Durham and Linda Loy.
Survivors: Her sister, Jessie Pervis of Fulton, MO; son, Ed Wallace and wife Jennifer of Minneapolis and her daughter, Debra and husband Terry Talbott of Mulvane; grandchildren, Anthony Wallace and wife Trisha of Manhattan, Julie of Illinois, Deedre Conkey and husband Ian of Hays, Brendon Talbott of Hays, Steven and Nicholas Smith of Topeka, Elektra Iford of Minneapolis; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Ferryman and Sylvia Wallace.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 21 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Inurnment will be in the Milo Cemetery, Barnard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Golden Wheel Senior Center, Minneapolis.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Keith Harold Clark, 85, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. He was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on April 2, 1931, to Florence Crum and Kenneth Clark.
He was a 1948 graduate of Strong City High School. Keith was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Kansas State University and graduated in 1953 with a degree in animal science.
He married Marilyn Sanderson, from Norton, on Aug. 9, 1953. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Germany where Keith served in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. After returning to the states, Keith and Marilyn joined his parents in Chase County in their farming and feed lot operation. In 1962, they moved to Norton where they had four children: Crista, Jan, Cameron and Stacy. After Marilyn’s death in 1972, Keith married Rosealine Hoffman in 1974. Keith and Rosealine lived in Hays until her death in 2013.
Keith’s professional career included commissioned cattle buying, sale barn ownership and farming. He loved to hunt, golf and mow on his John Deere mower.
He is survived by: his four children, Crista Dorsey (Floyd), of Emporia, Jan Miller (Mike), of Kansas City, Cameron Clark, of Wichita, and Stacy Clark (Kenton Driver), of Salina; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
92, passed away Thursday, January 12th, in Salina. He was born July 24, 1924 in Detroit, Kansas, the son of Ben and Freda (Schwab) Hillyard. Growing up in the Detroit and Milford areas, Ben attended local schools and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1942. On January 25, 1948 he married Virginia M. Dunn. All of their married life was spent farming in the Dickinson and Geary County area. She preceded him in death February 4, 2006. Ben enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, woodworking and being of service to the community, church and others. He was also preceded in death by: grandson, Eric Hillyard, parents; three sisters, Vivian Holmes, Almira White and Lillian Britt and son-in-law, Rex Roth. Ben was a member of the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish, serving on multiple church committees, the township board and was a member of the Sherman township volunteer fire department for over thirty years.
He is survived by: daughter, Linda Roth of Salina; two sons, Mike (Jan) Hillyard of Dallas, Texas; Larry (Deanna) Hillyard of Gypsum; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grand children and special friend, Bonnie Rathbun of Salina.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17th, at the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish with Rev. Hyeayoun Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery west of Upland. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:30 PM Monday, January 16th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Alida Upland Cooperative Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Virginia A. Stokes, 87, of Formoso, KS, passed away Jan. 12, 2017 at the Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS. She was born on Aug. 27, 1929 in Wathena, KS to Samuel W. & Aurea M. (Meidinger) Lehman.
Virginia grew up in rural Wathena & graduated from Wathena High School in 1947. She went to Gard’s Business University in St. Joseph, MO and after graduation, worked as a secretary. She married Robert “Bob” D. Stokes on Dec. 28, 1955. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2007. They lived in Washington & Phillipsburg, KS, where Bob was a teacher/coach. The couple had four children. The family moved to Fontana, CA & then to Alta Loma, CA. Virginia attended Chaffey College and then got a job as a secretary at the Central School Dist. In Cucamonga, CA; and later became the assistant to the superintendent for the Board of Trustees of the district. In 1982, Robert & Virginia moved to rural Courtland to a new home. Virginia went to work for Cloud County Community College as the Assistant to the President for 15 years before her retirement. Virginia was a member of Ada Lutheran Church, Courtland & the Beaver Homemakers (EHU) Club. She enjoyed gardening, music, reading, & spending time with her children & grandchildren. During the 20 years the family lived in California, they made numerous trips from California to Kansas to visit parents, grandparents, relatives & friends.
She is survived by her sons; David Stokes (Judy), Holiday Island, AR, Mark Stokes, Formoso & Darren Stokes, Salina; sister, Shirley Larson, Concordia; grandchildren; SuAnne, Shana & Sharla & 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Gina Sue Stokes; her parents and a brother, Clarence Lehman.
Funeral services will be held at Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Ada Lutheran Church, Courtland, KS. Burial will follow at the Ada Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Wed., Jan. 18, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Ada Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Wilsey – Billy Bob Blosser, 84 of Wilsey, Kansas passed away Tuesday January 10, 2017 at his home.
Bill was born on January 5, 1933 to Homer and Nellie (Allen) Blosser in Council Grove. He graduated high school in 1951. He joined the United States Navy on June 18, 1951 where he served in the Korean War. He was a Boilerman Third Class on the USS OZBOURN (DD-846) until he was honorably discharged on June 14, 1955.
Bill worked for Ford dealerships for many years in Council Grove and in Arizona. When he came back to Kansas he worked at Car Quest until he retired in December 2002.
Bill’s favorite pastime was pitching horseshoes. He also liked to fish, do puzzles, read books, playing cards and cribbage. He loved sports; his favorite teams were the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Royals.
Bill married Marty Smith in 1957 and later divorced. In 1968 he married Bette Britt in Council Grove.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Bette; parents, Homer & Nellie Blosser; brothers, Allen Dale Blosser, Charles Blosser and sister, Imarie Bowlan.
Surviving relatives include, two sons Bob (Corrine) Blosser, Council Grove, Allen ( Becky) Blosser, Council Grove; and stepson Roger (Vickie) Britt, Wilsey; sister, Stella Roediger, White City and sister in law Shirley Blosser, Council Grove. Grandchildren, Robert (Kayla) Blosser, Rossville; Kyler Blosser and Christina Castle, Leavenworth; Jessie (Tabitha) Blosser, Council Grove; Shelby (Faron) Adams, Council Grove; Rachel (Nick) Jones, Athens, Georgia; Amanda Collier and Tyler Graves, Kansas City, Ks; step grandchildren Jacob (Megan) Britt, Wichita and Annie (Bo) Bell, Council Grove and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Wilsey Cemetery on January 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Gathering for friends and family will be at The Station in Council Grove following the service.
The family request memorial contributions made to Hand In Hand Hospice and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Council Grove – Marjorie Aileen Greer, a long time Christian, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was 95 years of age.
She was born July 6, 1921, the oldest child of Warren and Emily (Starling) Gaston, in Wakefield, KS. Marjorie and Wilbert Greer were united in marriage on May 31, 1941, at the home of Reverend Klaffman in Junction City, KS.
Great joy came from her family and she enjoyed being a homemaker. Working on the farm, she helped raise tens of thousands of turkeys and helped operate a hatchery. She enjoyed hauling grain and baling hay.
She was an active member of Wilsey Christian Church.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Miller and husband Dean, of Herington, and Pam Snyder and husband Art, of Rochester, MN; and son Rick Greer and Mariska, of Wilsey; grandchildren, Matt Greer, DeAn Knopp and husband Mark, Stacy Furman and husband Jerry, Rachelle Dietz and husband Grant, Arthur Snyder, Christine Hendrix and husband Tom, Alex Snyder and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Derek and Megan Knopp, Aaron Furman, Logan, Jessie and Laren Dietz, Brittney, Luke and Anthony Snyder, Brian, Ricky and Taren Stillwell, Cheyenne Hendrix, Boden and Conner Snyder; and four great-great grandchildren; brothers, Warren Gaston and wife Connie, of Gilbert, AZ, Jerry Gaston and wife Jayna, of Topeka; brother-in-law Hiriam King, of Wilsey, and sister-in-law, Lucille Greer, of Sun City, AZ; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbert, and sisters, Dorothy Klein, Pat King and infant sister Stephanie.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Wilsey Christian Church. A visitation of family and friends will be held at 10:00am, prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wilsey Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Wilsey Christian Church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Douglas Dean Dick, Sr, 78, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 9:28 p.m., Thursday, January 12th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Angel Arms.
Doug was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on December 6, 1938, a son of Marie G. (Pauls) and Frank Dick.
Doug attended the Turpin, Oklahoma grade schools and graduated from Turpin High School in 1956. He then attended Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church McPherson, Kansas.
Doug worked as a Detective for the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, was a car salesman in Hutchinson for Bob Bottomley; was owner and operator of Cooper Creek Resort, Campground, and Marina in Branson, Missouri; and later owned a K.O.A. Campground in Castlerock, Colorado.
Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, Camping and spending time with his friends and family.
Douglas Dean Dick was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Winter on June 15, 1958 at Liberal, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Turpin, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over fifty-eight years, Ruth Ann Dick, of McPherson, Kansas; his son, Douglas D. Dick, Jr, of McPherson, Kansas; his brothers, Robert Dick and his wife Barbara, of Cheney, Kansas and Clifford “Butch” Dick and his wife Lenney, of Liberal, Kansas; other relatives and a host of friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie Dick; one infant son, Franklin Dick and two infant daughters, Helen Marie Dick and Elizabeth Ann Dick.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 1 p.m, to service time at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas.
Funeral service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16th, 2017 with Reverend Dale Dumperth officiating.
The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Angle Arms, both of McPherson, and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Kenny was born on October 23, 1949, in El Dorado, KS, the son of Rudolph Kenneth and Lola (Brammel) Knackstedt. He graduated from Circle High School in Towanda, KS and attended Wichita Vo-Tech. On February 12, 1977, Kenny was united in marriage to Charlotte R. Alstatt at the United Methodist Church in Marquette.
He was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 39 years, Charlotte of the home; daughter, Vinita Harms and husband, Russ, of Marquette, KS; sisters, Verna Zang and husband, Jim, of El Dorado, KS and Ruth Bell of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation is scheduled from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 18, at Elim Lutheran Church with Rev. James Strasen officiating. Interment will follow at the Marquette Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Elim Lutheran Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Olive B. Shulda, daughter of Albert Sylvester Havel and Anna B. (Rott) Havel was born April 18, 1921, southeast of Cuba, Kansas in Richland Township, Republic County and passed away on January 10, 2017 at Republic County Long Term Care, Belleville, Kansas at the age of 95 years, 8 months and 22 days.
From 1927 to 1935, Olive attended grade school at White School, which was 2 miles south of Cuba on the Agenda road and 1 mile west of her home. After grade school, she graduated from Cuba High School in 1939. Olive was a member of the Cuba High School girl’s basketball team.
Olive Havel married Gerald Vernon Shulda, the son of Edward W. and Mary (Marsicek) Shulda on December 10, 1941. To this union were born two children, Karen and Kevin.
Olive was a very creative and accomplished seamstress, a fantastic Czech cook, and loved Czech polka music. She passed on the Czech traditions to her family
Very near and dear to Olive was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband ,Gerald, son Kevin, her parents, her sister Bessie Krob, brother Orval Havel, half-brother Bobby Havel and half-sister Rosemary Frasure.
Olive is survived by her daughter Karen (Bill) Lawrence of Missoula, Montana; her grandsons Brian (Marlys) Shulda of Kansas City, Kansas and Scott (Sarah) Shulda of Golden Colorado and granddaughters Adrea Lawrence (Brett Rosenberg) of Missoula, Montana and Lisa Lawrence (Brian Woolf) of Baker City, Oregon and great grandchildren Mariah, Brody, Sage and Rhian Shulda, Reid and Evelyn Rosenberg and Zeke and Ziggy Woolf.
A private family Graveside Service and Interment will be held at National Bohemian (Kopsa) Cemetery rural Cuba, Kansas. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family has suggested that memorials may be given to Family Choice and sent in care of Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, Kansas 66935
Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Rev. Harlan D. Meier, 89, of Linn, KS, died January 13, 2017, at the Linn Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Linn.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Cheryl (Kenny) Waterman, Greenleaf, Susan (Hubert) Bell, Chandler, AZ, and James (Lahonda) Meier, Irving, TX.