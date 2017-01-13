Julia Anne Wallace age 90 passed away at Villa Maria, Mulvane, on January 11, 2017. She was born to Mable and Raymond Durham on August 10, 1926 in Calaway County in Fulton, MO.

She was working for the Union Pacific railroad when she met and married Delbert Wallace on April 6, 1947. They then started out their life together running the hotel coffee shop in Minneapolis. Then they went into farming in the Barnard area. In 1976 Anne and Delbert moved to Cawker City where Delbert worked for the city until he retired. Health issues brought them back to Minneapolis where they had started their life journey together and as Anne once said “we have come full circle, back to our beginnings.” Anne was involved in the senior center in both Cawker City and Minneapolis. She was also always involved with her community wherever she lived. Anne opened her home to everyone and always made you feel welcome. She made sure everyone had plenty to eat and a place to sleep. Her heart was open and full of love for all. She was always willing to help out any one who was in any kind of need too.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Delbert, her mother Mable and father Raymond Durham, her siblings: John, Bill, Raymond, Claude Durham and Linda Loy.

Survivors: Her sister, Jessie Pervis of Fulton, MO; son, Ed Wallace and wife Jennifer of Minneapolis and her daughter, Debra and husband Terry Talbott of Mulvane; grandchildren, Anthony Wallace and wife Trisha of Manhattan, Julie of Illinois, Deedre Conkey and husband Ian of Hays, Brendon Talbott of Hays, Steven and Nicholas Smith of Topeka, Elektra Iford of Minneapolis; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Ferryman and Sylvia Wallace.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 21 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Inurnment will be in the Milo Cemetery, Barnard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Golden Wheel Senior Center, Minneapolis.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Keith Harold Clark, 85, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. He was born in Fort Smith, Ark., on April 2, 1931, to Florence Crum and Kenneth Clark.

He was a 1948 graduate of Strong City High School. Keith was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Kansas State University and graduated in 1953 with a degree in animal science.

He married Marilyn Sanderson, from Norton, on Aug. 9, 1953. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Germany where Keith served in the Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. After returning to the states, Keith and Marilyn joined his parents in Chase County in their farming and feed lot operation. In 1962, they moved to Norton where they had four children: Crista, Jan, Cameron and Stacy. After Marilyn’s death in 1972, Keith married Rosealine Hoffman in 1974. Keith and Rosealine lived in Hays until her death in 2013.

Keith’s professional career included commissioned cattle buying, sale barn ownership and farming. He loved to hunt, golf and mow on his John Deere mower.

He is survived by: his four children, Crista Dorsey (Floyd), of Emporia, Jan Miller (Mike), of Kansas City, Cameron Clark, of Wichita, and Stacy Clark (Kenton Driver), of Salina; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Benjamin J. “Ben” Hillyard

92, passed away Thursday, January 12th, in Salina. He was born July 24, 1924 in Detroit, Kansas, the son of Ben and Freda (Schwab) Hillyard. Growing up in the Detroit and Milford areas, Ben attended local schools and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1942. On January 25, 1948 he married Virginia M. Dunn. All of their married life was spent farming in the Dickinson and Geary County area. She preceded him in death February 4, 2006. Ben enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, woodworking and being of service to the community, church and others. He was also preceded in death by: grandson, Eric Hillyard, parents; three sisters, Vivian Holmes, Almira White and Lillian Britt and son-in-law, Rex Roth. Ben was a member of the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish, serving on multiple church committees, the township board and was a member of the Sherman township volunteer fire department for over thirty years.

He is survived by: daughter, Linda Roth of Salina; two sons, Mike (Jan) Hillyard of Dallas, Texas; Larry (Deanna) Hillyard of Gypsum; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grand children and special friend, Bonnie Rathbun of Salina.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17th, at the Alida Upland Cooperative Parish with Rev. Hyeayoun Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery west of Upland. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:30 PM Monday, January 16th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Alida Upland Cooperative Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Virginia A. Stokes, 87, of Formoso, KS, passed away Jan. 12, 2017 at the Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS. She was born on Aug. 27, 1929 in Wathena, KS to Samuel W. & Aurea M. (Meidinger) Lehman.

Virginia grew up in rural Wathena & graduated from Wathena High School in 1947. She went to Gard’s Business University in St. Joseph, MO and after graduation, worked as a secretary. She married Robert “Bob” D. Stokes on Dec. 28, 1955. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2007. They lived in Washington & Phillipsburg, KS, where Bob was a teacher/coach. The couple had four children. The family moved to Fontana, CA & then to Alta Loma, CA. Virginia attended Chaffey College and then got a job as a secretary at the Central School Dist. In Cucamonga, CA; and later became the assistant to the superintendent for the Board of Trustees of the district. In 1982, Robert & Virginia moved to rural Courtland to a new home. Virginia went to work for Cloud County Community College as the Assistant to the President for 15 years before her retirement. Virginia was a member of Ada Lutheran Church, Courtland & the Beaver Homemakers (EHU) Club. She enjoyed gardening, music, reading, & spending time with her children & grandchildren. During the 20 years the family lived in California, they made numerous trips from California to Kansas to visit parents, grandparents, relatives & friends.

She is survived by her sons; David Stokes (Judy), Holiday Island, AR, Mark Stokes, Formoso & Darren Stokes, Salina; sister, Shirley Larson, Concordia; grandchildren; SuAnne, Shana & Sharla & 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Gina Sue Stokes; her parents and a brother, Clarence Lehman.

Funeral services will be held at Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Ada Lutheran Church, Courtland, KS. Burial will follow at the Ada Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Wed., Jan. 18, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Ada Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Kevin E. Mendenhall, age 51, entered into rest on January 12, 2017 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on July 14, 1965 in Concordia, Kansas to Clarence E. and Marilyn S. (Halferty) Mendenhall.

Kevin was a 1984 graduate of Concordia High School. In 1985 he earned his degree in Automotive from NCKAVTS Automotive, Beloit, Kansas. He married Carole Adams on July 28, 1989 and to this marriage 3 children were born, Alyssa, Amanda and Quentin. He was a tree trimmer; a welder for Alstom Air & Pre-Heater Manufacturing, Concordia; He also farmed with his father, Clarence. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his cars, and most of all spending time with his children and family. He was very excited about the coming birth of his 1st grandchild.

Kevin is survived by his 3 children, Alyssa Mendenhall, Clay Center, Amanda and Quentin Mendenhall both of Concordia; his parents, Clarence and Marilyn Mendenhall, Concordia; 3 sisters, Sheila Crough, Lindsborg, KS.; Cathy Helvie (JD Volk), Battle Creek, NE.; Lisa Sorell (Randy), Concordia; 1 brother, Randy Mendenhall (Tisha), Concordia; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Greg Collette.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia with Rev. Bob Burns officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Cloud County Health Center Foundation c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////