An argument that gets a man and woman kicked out of a business ends with the arrest of the man on requested charges of aggravated battery.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said 25-year-old Deric Bell and a 25-year-old woman had gotten into an argument at Sunset Billiards, 1215 W. Crawford Thursday evening and were asked to leave.

While driving home Bell is accused of hitting the woman several times in the face, breaking her nose. She apparently left the car while it was still moving, and with help of a passerby she called police.

The woman was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of her injury.

Bell was booked into jail late Thursday night.