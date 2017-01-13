This weekend’s event will be primarily comprised of freezing rain. Areas in orange or portions of central Kansas will have a greater potential for higher ice accumulations. Elsewhere the question in this event is the duration of the change from freezing rain to rain which could reduce ice accumulations especially further south. While some questions with ice accumulation amounts, it is possible to have 0.75” with isolated higher amounts possible even potentially up to 1” closer to central Kansas for the total event. Freezing rain could start as soon as Friday morning over southeast Kansas with it spreading into central KS by Saturday evening.