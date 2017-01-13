RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and emergency crews in Reno County worked an accidental shooting.

Just before 12:30pm Friday Deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Haven EMS were dispatched to Yoder Meats in Yoder for an accidental gun shot victim, according to a social media report.

When they arrived they found Duane Helms, Moundridge with a gunshot wound to his right calf.

Helms was assisting Justin Roddy, Hutchinson, in trying to shoot a Buffalo so it could be butchered.

Roddy, who is employed by Yoder Meats, was on top of a ladder trying to shoot the buffalo that was confined inside of a trailer.

The Buffalo kept turning away so Helms walked up to tail end of the trailer to try to get the Buffalo to turn.

When the Buffalo did turn he hit the side of the trailer, which jarred the ladder, knocking Roddy off balance and causing the rifle to discharge.

The shot struck Helms in the leg. By law you are only allowed to shoot an animal one time, anymore is classified as cruelty to an animal. Weapon was a single shot 223, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details were released.