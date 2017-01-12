RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect after a chase through three counties.

On Thursday morning a Hutchinson resident reported the theft of his 1998 Chevy Suburban from the residence.

Just after 11:14 a.m., Reno Co Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Sipp was patrolling in the area of Kansas 61 and Kansas 11 when he spotted the stolen vehicle.

After activating his emergency lights to make a felony stop on the vehicle it took off and refused to stop.

A chase ensued through SW Reno County into Kingman and then the vehicle ran off the road and stopped in a field near SE 70th Street in Pratt County.

Deputies arrested Brittan Calfee, 27, Liberal, for Felony Flee and Elude, Possession of Stolen Property and No Drivers License.

He was also wanted on a warrant for Possession of Meth with intent to sell out of Seward County.