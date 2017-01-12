Dorothy E. Sawin, 88, of Washington, KS, died January 11, 2017, at the Homestead Nursing Home in Washington.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, from Noon to 8 p.m. at Ward Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 19, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Washington.

Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Cindy) Sawin, Lonnie (Mary) Sawin, Gayle (Paul) Monty, Scott (Robin) Sawin, all of Washington, Glenda (Lyle) Stohs, Marysville, and Steven (Sally) Sawin, Dallas, TX; brother, Don Fencil, Greenleaf; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.

Lehigh – Kenneth Decker, 78, died January 11, 2017 at his residence in Lehigh. He was born December 16, 1938 to Clyde and Esther (Bergman) Decker at Roxbury, Kansas. He worked in General Sales his whole life. He married Velma Nightengale at Canton. Survivors include: sons, Kent (Stacey) Decker of McPherson, Darrel (Tracy) Decker of Albany, Oregon; daughter, Melanie (Dale) Franz of Hillsboro; brother, Karyl Decker of McPherson; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife in 2012. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Chisolm Trail Bible Church of Goessel officiated by Pastor Galen Markley. Interment at Lehigh Township cemetery rural Lehigh. Family will receive guests from 5 to 7 Tuesday at Jost Funeral Home Hillsboro. Memorials in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Renee Joann “Nae” Sanpaka, 35, the daughter of Richard J. “Woody” McGraw and Frances (Lundblade) McGraw, was born August 28, 1981 at Wichita, KS and passed away on January 10, 2017 at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS.

Renee grew up and attended school in Anthony, KS. She assisted her father as a bookkeeper and was an aide at nursing homes. Renee later was the manager of the Pizza Hut at Anthony, KS for five years and then was a daycare provider also in Anthony for several years.

On November 28, 2003, she was united in marriage to Joey B. Sanpaka. The couple moved to Scandia, KS in 2011.

She was a member of the American Bulldog Association for many years.

Renee was preceded in death by her Parents, Richard and Frances McGraw, brothers, Ronald Jerome McGraw, and Rodney J. McGraw; one sister Candy R. Dalman, and grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Joey Sanpaka of Scandia, KS; two daughters, Rachel Jolene Sanpaka and Madison Ilene Sanpaka both of Scandia, KS;

One brother, Ronald McGraw of Scandia, KS; 5 sisters, Cheryl (Art) Zavala of Amarillo, TX, Vera (Tad) Radford of Salina, KS; Donna (Duane) Keller of Cheney, KS, Dora (Wes) Sands of Wichita, KS, Emma (Mike) Weis of Pierce, Colorado; mother-in-law Carla Sanpaka of Scandia, KS and Michael (Joyce) Sanpaka of Escanaba, Michigan; brother-in-law’s Timothy Sanpaka and Brandon (Porsche) Sanpaka both of Hennessey, OK, Joshua Sanpaka and Justin Sanpaka both of Escanaba, Michigan; sister-in-law’s, Teresa (Luke) McKinney of Kiowa, KS and Melinda Sanpaka of Escanaba, Michigan; other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was selected and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS with Dwight Garman, officiating.

Friends may call to sign the book from 1 PM until 5 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 and after 9 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

Gilbert Carl Stadelman passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at Lindsborg Community Hospital in Lindsborg, Kansas at the age of 83. He was born on December 18, 1933 in Hays, Kansas to the late Joseph and Sarah (Orth) Stadelman. He grew up in Hays and graduated from Hays High School with the Class of 1951. He went on to receive both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Fort Hays Kansas State College. On August 11, 1956 he was united in marriage to Margaret Litz in Goodland, Kansas. Theywere blessed with two sons, Zachary and Gregory.

Gilbert was a junior and senior high school industrial arts teacher for 43 years. He taught at Wilson High School for 37 of those years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1924 in Wilson, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Monsignor Maher Assembly 290 in Salina, and the National Education Association for teachers. He served as Past Grand Knight of Council 1924, and Past Faithful Navigator of Assembly 290. He was also recognized in 2010 for 50 years of membership and service in the Wilson Lions Club.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Margaret Stadelman of the home in Wilson; sons Zachary Stadelman and wife Debbie of Hays, and Gregory Stadelman and wife Mary of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughter Rebecca Castro; and great-granddaughter Ruby Castro.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sarah Stadelman, brothers John Stadelman and Virgil Stadelman, and sister Clara Stadelman.

Gilbert was a man of strong faith and noble character. He lived every day of his life in service to God, his family, and his friends and neighbors. As a loyal and true son of the Church, he leaves us with a legacy of faith, hope, and love to carry on for generations to come.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hays. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with Rosary and Vigil at 7:00pm. A short visitation will also be held from 1:00-2:30pm at Brock’s North Hill Chapel in Hays prior to the burial.