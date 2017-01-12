The National Weather Service Office in Wichita is alerting residents in Central and Southeast Kansas of the possibility of a significant ice storm beginning Friday evening in southern Kansas, then the precipitation spreading to the north into Saturday and Sunday. Forecasters say ice accumulations of 1/2 to 1 inch are possible by the time the storm moves out late Sunday. The greatest ice accumulation is expected to impact areas including Hutchinson, Great Bend, Russell, Lincoln, and Salina.

In addition to concerns about ice, some portions of Southern Kansas could receive 2-3 inches of rain over the weekend.

The National Weather Service held a conference call with Emergency Management officials, law enforcement, and the media Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming winter storm.

The following audio is an overview of the amount of ice forecasted to accumulate over the weekend:

The NWS expects the freezing rain to begin late Saturday morning/early afternoon in the Salina area: