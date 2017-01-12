The Salina Post

Kansas man indicted after string of bank robberies in multiple states

Walker was arrested in Utah after a string of bank robberies according to a media release-photo courtesy Weber County Utah Sheriff’s Department.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man has been indicted in a Topeka bank robbery.

The U.S. attorney’s office says federal grand jurors returned the indictment Wednesday against Dakota Shareef Walker, Topeka. The indictment alleges that he robbed a U.S. Bank branch in November.

In a media release, the FBI said Walker’s arrest is pursuant to an investigation into a string of bank robberies in multiple states.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

