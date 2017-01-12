LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football has finalized the nonconference portion of its schedule through 2021 with the addition of FBS opponents Boston College and Duke and soon-to-be FBS member Coastal Carolina. In addition to adding those three to the ledger, KU rearranged its previously scheduled dates with Houston and added Nicholls State, Indiana State, Wagner and South Dakota to give the Jayhawks a full slate outside of Big 12 play for the foreseeable future.

Kansas will host Nicholls State (Sept. 1) and Rutgers (Sept. 15) in 2018, while hitting the road for a game at Central Michigan (Sept. 8). The following year, in 2019, KU will open the season with back-to-back home games versus Indiana State (Aug. 31) and Coastal Carolina (Sept. 7) before traveling to Boston College (Sept. 14)

The 2020 campaign will have the Jayhawks opening against Wagner (Sept. 5), before Boston College returns for a game in Lawrence (Sept. 19). The Jayhawks will then travel to Coastal Carolina (Sept. 26) to close out the nonconference slate.

South Dakota (Sept. 4) will serve as KU’s season-opening foe in 2021, with Kansas playing host to Coastal Carolina (Sept. 11) in the second week of the season. The Jayhawks will then make their way to Durham, North Carolina to face Duke (Sept. 25) to conclude the non-Big 12 portion of its schedule.

While the 2022-24 schedules are not complete, the following games have been secured:

2022: Kansas at Houston (Sept. 17), Duke at Kansas (Sept. 24); 2023: Illinois at Kansas (Sept. 9), Houston at Kansas (Sept. 16); 2024: Kansas at Illinois (Sept. 7).

Kansas football will host seven home games in 2017, including five Big 12 Conference opponents, according to the newly-released schedule that was approved by the Big 12 Directors of Athletics Tuesday morning. Kansas will open the 2017 season by hosting Southeast Missouri State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2.

In non-conference action, KU will host Central Michigan of the Mid-American Conference on Saturday, Sept. 9, before hitting the road to face a second-straight MAC member in Ohio on Sept. 16.

KU will host West Virginia (Sept. 23), Texas Tech (Oct. 7), Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas State (Oct. 28), Baylor (Nov. 4) and Oklahoma (Nov. 18) in Big 12 play and will travel to Iowa State (Oct. 14), TCU (Oct. 21), Texas (Nov. 11) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 25).

All Kansas football game times and promotional schedules will be announced in the coming months. Loyalty pricing for the 2017 season is available now through February 1, 2017. For information regarding season tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team by calling 800-34-HAWKS or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office. Tickets can also be purchased via KUTickets.com.