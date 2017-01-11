Salina Police take a 30-year-old woman into custody after she displayed a b-b gun to two teens in the parking lot of a convenience store late Tuesday night.

Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to the Kwik Shop, 657 Fairdale about 11:15p.m. on a report of a woman who was acting strangely.

18-year-old Lexie Edison, and 19-year-old Reagan Montre both of Salina said Tracy Urionaguena had approached them and asked if they were aliens. She then pulled out the b-b gun and then left.

Police arrived and found Urionaguena across the street. She was taken into custody, checked out at the hospital then was booked into jail on requested charges of aggravated assault.