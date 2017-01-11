. Multiple rounds of winter weather will affect the area between Friday and Monday. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will likely accumulate at times, resulting in hazardous travel conditions at times. Preliminary timing the greatest risk is Friday afternoon and Friday night in Southeast Kansas, both Friday and Saturday night across South Central Kansas, and Saturday night into Sunday over Central Kansas. Wintry precipitation will occur at other times between Friday and Monday, but these are the times we think the heaviest precipitation and greatest accumulations will occur. There is still considerable uncertainty as to the amounts of snow, glaze and sleet that will occur and exactly where each type will occur as temperatures will be near freezing over a big part of the area during this storm. As the event gets closer and confidence increases, more details will be added