Multiple rounds of freezing rain will affect the area between Friday and early Monday. Freezing rain may result in hazardous travel conditions as well as tree damage and power outages. The greatest accumulations of ice may occur from Saturday night into early Sunday before temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The precipitation may end as a sleet or snow mix across portions of Central Kansas on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 19. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Freezing rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Freezing rain before 2pm, then rain or freezing rain. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Rain or freezing rain, becoming all freezing rain after 2am. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day: A chance of freezing rain before 8am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.