January 10, 2017 Board of Education Summary
Recognitions/Presentations
Certificates were presented to secondary teachers honored as Renaissance Teachers of the Month from September 2016 through December 2016. Teachers included Kristen Graff, Josh Oldenettel, Rick O’Neill, Gloria Johnson, Central High School; Eddie Creer, Shana Pittenger, Kayley Hurley, Carol White, South High School; Bevin Welsch, Micheal Goll, Heidi McCready, Ashley Humiston, South Middle School; and Tess Crawford, James Davis, Dallas Meneley, Tricia Keiswetter, Lakewood Middle School.
Bond Projects Update
Kris Upson, executive director of operations, updated the board about the bond projects.
Personnel Report
Administrative Retirement(s) at end of 2016-2017
Bird, Rhonda, assistant director of special education, CKCIE
Transfer from Classified to Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017
Dent, Traci, psychometrician II/CKCIE/Ell Saline Jr/Sr High, school psychologist/CKCIE/Ell Saline Jr/Sr High
Trostle, Amy, paraeducator/CKCIE/Minneapolis Elementary, special education teacher high incidence elementary/Tescott Elementary/CKCIE
Classified Appointment(s) for 2016-2017
Bailey, Timothy, night custodian, Central High School
Baker, Cindi, paraeducator, Lakewood Middle School/CKCIE
Brown, Cali, teacher assistant II, Heartland Programs
Coffman, Pamela, food service worker I, Central High School
Langdon, Kristi, paraeducator, CKCIE/Abilene Middle School
Mendenhall, Vikki, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE
Nelson, Mary, lunchroom aide, Cottonwood Elementary
Suriya, Vicky, food service worker I, South Middle School
Wallace, William, night custodian, Lakewood Middle School
Watkins, Casey, food service I, Central High School
Winn, Misty, lunchroom aide, Coronado Elementary
Classified Resignation(s) for 2016-2017
Boyd, Pam, lunchroom aide, Meadowlark Elementary
Caffey, Georgina, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE
Cerda, Maria, bilingual educational support staff, Cottonwood Elementary
Hernandez, Yesenia, teacher assistant II, Heartland Programs
Herrman, Taelor, paraeducator, CKCIE/Kennedy Primary
Holt, Jessica, paraeducator, CKCIE/Ellsworth Preschool
Mattison, Kelly, night custodian, Central High School
Picasso-Arias, Alexandria, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE
Todd, Teresa, paraeducator, CKCIE/Abilene High School
Classified Transfer(s) for 2016-2017
Garcia, Jose, instructional assistant II/Cottonwood Elementary, overnight custodian/Central High School
Resignation of Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017
Benignus, Patricia, English language arts, Central High School
Appointment of Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017
Carlson, Karleen, .75 FTE K-5 at-risk, Coronado Elementary
Resignation of Supplemental Contract(s) for 2016-2017
Wenthe, Cathryn, overload, CKCIE/Tescott High School
Professional Development
The board of education approved individual development plans, college credit, building staff development plans and district staff development plans.
Encumbrance Listings
The board of education approved the following encumbrances: (1) CDW-G, $122,395, supply interactive projectors for the remaining phase of new and remodeled classrooms at both high schools; (2) Athco, LLC, $39,946.55, two Porter overhead volleyball systems and two Porter side-folding basketball backstops with electric winches, key switches and installation.
Capital Improvement Plan
The board of education approved the capital improvement plan.
Busing Agreement
The board of education approved the renewal agreement with Twin Valley School District for another five years to run through 2021.
Special Board Meeting
The board of education set a special board meeting for Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at the district office for the purpose of facility tours at Central High and South High Schools.
Executive Session for Personnel
The board of education recessed into executive session for personnel.
Intent to Non-Renew Contract
The board of education rejected the resolution calling for the intent to non-renew contract for a certified teacher at the end of contract year 2016-2017.
School Board Committee Reports
Brett Cooper, board member, attended the Truancy Board meeting.
Nedra Elbl, vice president, attended the Salina Education Foundation meeting.
Mary Anne Trickle, board member, attended the Smoky Hill Education Service Center meeting.
Ann Zimmerman, board member, attended the Heartland Early Education Head Start Policy Council meeting.
Ramona Newsom, board member, attended the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting along with Johnna Vosseller, president.
Upcoming Dates of Importance
January 12-13, KASB Advocacy in Action, Topeka
Wednesday, February 8, Chamber Annual Banquet, Bicentennial Center, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 18, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, March 18, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 20, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.
Superintendent’s Report
Mr. William Hall, superintendent of schools, visited buildings during inservice held on January 2. Mr. Hall joined students and staff at Salina West Education Center as Kansas Education Commissioner, Dr. Randy Watson, surprised teacher Ashley Winger with a phone call. She was informed that she has been named a state-level Horizon Award recipient.
Executive Session
The board of education recessed into executive session for safety and security.