January 10, 2017 Board of Education Summary

Recognitions/Presentations

Certificates were presented to secondary teachers honored as Renaissance Teachers of the Month from September 2016 through December 2016. Teachers included Kristen Graff, Josh Oldenettel, Rick O’Neill, Gloria Johnson, Central High School; Eddie Creer, Shana Pittenger, Kayley Hurley, Carol White, South High School; Bevin Welsch, Micheal Goll, Heidi McCready, Ashley Humiston, South Middle School; and Tess Crawford, James Davis, Dallas Meneley, Tricia Keiswetter, Lakewood Middle School.

Bond Projects Update

Kris Upson, executive director of operations, updated the board about the bond projects.

Personnel Report

Administrative Retirement(s) at end of 2016-2017

Bird, Rhonda, assistant director of special education, CKCIE

Transfer from Classified to Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017

Dent, Traci, psychometrician II/CKCIE/Ell Saline Jr/Sr High, school psychologist/CKCIE/Ell Saline Jr/Sr High

Trostle, Amy, paraeducator/CKCIE/Minneapolis Elementary, special education teacher high incidence elementary/Tescott Elementary/CKCIE

Classified Appointment(s) for 2016-2017

Bailey, Timothy, night custodian, Central High School

Baker, Cindi, paraeducator, Lakewood Middle School/CKCIE

Brown, Cali, teacher assistant II, Heartland Programs

Coffman, Pamela, food service worker I, Central High School

Langdon, Kristi, paraeducator, CKCIE/Abilene Middle School

Mendenhall, Vikki, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE

Nelson, Mary, lunchroom aide, Cottonwood Elementary

Suriya, Vicky, food service worker I, South Middle School

Wallace, William, night custodian, Lakewood Middle School

Watkins, Casey, food service I, Central High School

Winn, Misty, lunchroom aide, Coronado Elementary

Classified Resignation(s) for 2016-2017

Boyd, Pam, lunchroom aide, Meadowlark Elementary

Caffey, Georgina, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE

Cerda, Maria, bilingual educational support staff, Cottonwood Elementary

Hernandez, Yesenia, teacher assistant II, Heartland Programs

Herrman, Taelor, paraeducator, CKCIE/Kennedy Primary

Holt, Jessica, paraeducator, CKCIE/Ellsworth Preschool

Mattison, Kelly, night custodian, Central High School

Picasso-Arias, Alexandria, paraeducator, Coronado Elementary/CKCIE

Todd, Teresa, paraeducator, CKCIE/Abilene High School

Classified Transfer(s) for 2016-2017

Garcia, Jose, instructional assistant II/Cottonwood Elementary, overnight custodian/Central High School

Resignation of Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017

Benignus, Patricia, English language arts, Central High School

Appointment of Certified Contract(s) for 2016-2017

Carlson, Karleen, .75 FTE K-5 at-risk, Coronado Elementary

Resignation of Supplemental Contract(s) for 2016-2017

Wenthe, Cathryn, overload, CKCIE/Tescott High School

Professional Development

The board of education approved individual development plans, college credit, building staff development plans and district staff development plans.

Encumbrance Listings

The board of education approved the following encumbrances: (1) CDW-G, $122,395, supply interactive projectors for the remaining phase of new and remodeled classrooms at both high schools; (2) Athco, LLC, $39,946.55, two Porter overhead volleyball systems and two Porter side-folding basketball backstops with electric winches, key switches and installation.

Capital Improvement Plan

The board of education approved the capital improvement plan.

Busing Agreement

The board of education approved the renewal agreement with Twin Valley School District for another five years to run through 2021.

Special Board Meeting

The board of education set a special board meeting for Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at the district office for the purpose of facility tours at Central High and South High Schools.

Executive Session for Personnel

The board of education recessed into executive session for personnel.

Intent to Non-Renew Contract

The board of education rejected the resolution calling for the intent to non-renew contract for a certified teacher at the end of contract year 2016-2017.

School Board Committee Reports

Brett Cooper, board member, attended the Truancy Board meeting.

Nedra Elbl, vice president, attended the Salina Education Foundation meeting.

Mary Anne Trickle, board member, attended the Smoky Hill Education Service Center meeting.

Ann Zimmerman, board member, attended the Heartland Early Education Head Start Policy Council meeting.

Ramona Newsom, board member, attended the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting along with Johnna Vosseller, president.

Upcoming Dates of Importance

January 12-13, KASB Advocacy in Action, Topeka

Wednesday, February 8, Chamber Annual Banquet, Bicentennial Center, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, Chamber Legislative Meeting, Chamber, 8:30 a.m.

Superintendent’s Report

Mr. William Hall, superintendent of schools, visited buildings during inservice held on January 2. Mr. Hall joined students and staff at Salina West Education Center as Kansas Education Commissioner, Dr. Randy Watson, surprised teacher Ashley Winger with a phone call. She was informed that she has been named a state-level Horizon Award recipient.

Executive Session

The board of education recessed into executive session for safety and security.