MCPHERSON COUNTY – Investigators including the State Fire Marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Moundridge on Tuesday.

Just after 1p.m. fire crews responded to the blaze in a single-family home at 224 West Ruth Street, according to Fire Captain Jeremy Johnson.

The fire started outside the home. It damaged a side porch, the kitchen and pantry area. The rest of the home sustained heat and smoke damage.

One occupant was able to escape without injuries, according to Johnson.

“They still don’t know what started the fire,” he said.

The occupant’s pet cat reportedly did not make it out of the home but was not found.

Damage estimate was not available early Wednesday.