Police charge a 49-year-old man with vehicle burglary and felony obstruction. Police went sent to the parking lot of the Dillon’s on Planet Ave on a report a vehicle burglary. David Jones is alleged to have tried to get into a car that 31-year-old Crystal Huff was sitting in. She screamed and he left , and went into the unlocked trunk of a car of 16-year-old Tiger Lee Humm and removed a red duffel bag with baseball equipment. Police found Jones behind the McDonald’s on Planet Ave with the duffel bag.