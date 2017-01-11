The Salina Post

Salina City Commission special meeting on Tuesday January 17th

The Salina City Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the City-County Building, Room 107 for a special meeting. The meeting is to address action items related to the redevelopment of downtown. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

