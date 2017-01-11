Police are looking for two men and a woman for their involvement in an incident where a man was hit and had his cellphone stolen.

Officers were sent to a room at the America’s Best Value Inn, 2403 S. 9th where the victim said the woman had taken his phone. When the phone began to ring, the 42-year-old victim said he heard inside the purse of the woman.

When he demanded to get the phone back, a man kicked in the door of the room and began fighting with the victim. A second male suspect came into the room and hit the victim with something that caused a cut above one of his eyes.

Police are looking for two known suspects, the woman and one of the men. Loss of the cellphone and damage to the motel door is placed at $550.