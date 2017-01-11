Dean H. Seim, 85, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017. He was born April 4, 1931 at home west of Kipp, son of Howard and Mildred Seim. Dean and Virginia Lacy were married May 3, 1953.

Dean graduated from Kipp School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Dean and his wife, Virginia, operated a dairy farm west of Kipp for over 40 years and remained a wheat farmer and rancher to his death. Dean was active in the community and served Southeast of Saline School Board, Saline Co. Rural Water #2 Board, and numerous others.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Bruce Seim and Bobby Seim.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 63 year; Virginia; Son, Gary Seim of Salina, Daughter, Joyce Mason and husband James of Craig, Alaska, seven (7) Grandchildren, Jodi Mason of Wakefield; Jill Mason of Manhattan; James R Mason of Nikiski, Alaska; Nolan Seim (Katie) of Columbus, Ohio; Lacy Seim of New York, Chole Seim of Lawrence; Michael Seim of Salina andone (1) Great Granddaughter Ellie Seim.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5 pm – 7 pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 10 am at the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Southeast of Saline FFA in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, Ks. 67402-2322.

Vonda Gayle Vidricksen, 92, of Salina, passed away peacefully with family at her side Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Mrs. Vidricksen was born in rural Smith County to Marvin and Reta (Swallow) Helfinstine on Sept. 8, 1925.

Gayle attended schools in the Bellaire area and graduated from Portis Kansas High School in 1942. She moved to Salina and furthered her education at Brown Mackie School of Business. She worked as a telephone operator and made many friends along the way. She was to meet her husband to be, Robert Vidricksen, after he returned from Europe, where he served the United States Army. They married Oct. 3, 1946, in Abilene, and celebrated 70 years of marriage together this past October.

Together with Bob’s mother, Ruby, they purchased Betty’s Fried Chicken in 1951. This was the beginning of a long and successful career in the food service business. Bob and Gayle worked side by side many long hours in the restaurant and still raised a family of four. They retired in 1984 and throughout the years to follow logged many miles in their Winnebago and spent countless days at their cabin at Lake Kanopolis.

Mom enjoyed cooking for family and friends, with fried chicken and dumplings her specialty. Anyone stopping at Aunt Gayle’s house at meal time found plenty of home-cooked food available. She was a life member of the VFW auxiliary.

Mrs. Vidricksen was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Rosalee Helfinstine.

Left to mourn her death are: husband, Robert; sons, Robert (Kathy) and Marvin (Mary Ann), both of Salina, and William (Kim), of Lake Kanopolis; daughter, Jacque Conner (Dan Pestinger), of Salina; grandchildren, Amy Gehrke, Heather Fuller, Casey Vidricksen (Deby) and Melanie Goodrich (Adam), all of Salina; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A friend posted on Facebook: “Rest in Peace sweet Gayle. You were like a second mom to so many of us. Such a patient, selfless, kind woman.” Those few words speak volumes about who Gayle was.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 12, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with family greeting visitors from 6-8.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 S. Seventh St., Salina. Burial services will follow immediately after in Highland Cemetery, New Cambria.

Memorials may be made to Brookdale Senior Living Center or Kindred Hospice, in care of the funeral home.

Randall Jay Ogborn, 61, of Holcomb, formerly of Salina, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at his home. He was born June 6, 1955 to Donald and Rosetta Ogborn in Salina.

Randy was a craftsman at his trade and proud to be an Eagle Scout. He will be forever missed with the roles of being a husband, father, step-father, grandpa, and friend.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn, of the home; children, Caleb and wife Valarie, of Lawrence, and Jessica, of Omaha, Neb.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14 at Ryan Mortuary in Salina.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles E. “Charley” Hoffhaus, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Charley was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo., to John E. and Lorraine Whitman Hoffhaus.

He graduated from Salina (Kan.) High School in 1945 and then served in the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1950 and married Veda Spohn that summer. After Charley graduated from Yale Law School in 1953, he and Veda moved to Kansas City, where he began a long career practicing law, including as a partner of the firm Hillix, Brewer, Hoffhaus, Whittaker and Wright.

Charley served in leadership positions in several local civic and professional organizations and provided legal services to People to People International during its formation. After his retirement, he spent several years volunteering at the American Red Cross and Harvesters-The Community Food Network. He was a member of the Vanguard Club, the University Club, Mission Hills Country Club and Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Charley was a man of many interests, one of which was Kansas City’s French colonial history. He helped draw attention to the city’s French heritage through his book, “Chez les Canses,” and his work on behalf of the Chouteau Society, now part of the Jackson County Mo., Historical Society. He was also an avid skier, golfer, traveler and, above all, reader.

Survivors include: his wife, Veda Spohn Hoffhaus; daughters, Stacy Whitman Hoffhaus, of Rockville, Md., and Susan Elizabeth Hoffhaus, of Prairie Village, Kan.; grandson, Brian Wilson Russell, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; and cousins, Charles, George and Douglas Whitman.

Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, followed by graveside services in Bennington Cemetery, Bennington, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Heartland Chapter of the National Parkinson Foundation, the Jackson County Historical Society, or Harvesters-The Community Food Network, in care of the funeral chapel.

Eva B. Alexander, entered into rest on, January 11, 2017 at the Mount Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Kansas. She was born November 4, 1919 in Clyde, Kansas to Joseph and Matilda (Breault) Charbonneau.

Eva was a Clyde High School graduate Class of 1938. She then Graduated from Nurses Training in 1945 from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Concordia and St. Francis Hospital/Pediatrics in Wichita, Kansas. She accepted a position at a hospital in La Crosse, Kansas after graduation.

Eva married Isadore E. Alexander on August 26, 1946 in Concordia, Kansas. She had worked as a Sales Clerk in Clyde, Kansas. She was also a Registered Nurse, working in the Kansas City Manor Nursing Home, Kansas City, Kansas. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church; Altar Society, Past member of VFW Post #588 all of Concordia. Camping Clubs, and was with the Champion Fleets of Kansas and Nebraska for 10 years.

Eva is survived by, 2 sons, Mike J. Alexander (Nancy), Raymore, MO.; Tom H. Alexander (Debbie), Salina, KS.; 2 daughters, Carol DeLue (Jim), St. Louis, MO.; Nancy Leicht (Tom), Jacksonville, FL.; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore E. Alexander, 2 sons, John P. and Dennis E. Alexander, parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. all at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia. Family will receive friends after the Rosary Service.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Rev. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, Kansas.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Neighbor to Neighbor c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

Warren Keith Lingafelter, 79, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Monday, January 9th, 2017 suddenly at his home.



Keith was born in McPherson, Kansas on September 27, 1937, a son of Velma Anita (Mullinax) and Willar Hosea Lingafelter.

Keith attended the McPherson grade schools, McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1954.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, Kansas while he was in his youth.

Keith served in the U.S. Navy as a AMSC E-7 during the Korean and Vietnam War.

Keith served in the United States Navy and served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, was the last Air Ship Rigger from the Cuban Crises to retire. Keith retired after 20 years as Chief PettyOfficer. He received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (Campaign XV). Keith then worked for N.C.R.A. as a gauger on the pipelines; and retired as a sales person for Cronatron Welding Supplies.

Keith was a member of the American Legion Post 24, McPherson where he served as Commander and many other positions and was District Commander; was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 & was currently a member of Post 3115, Wichita where he served as Quarter Master and House Committee; and a member of the Elk’s Lodge #502 of McPherson.

Keith enjoyed his family, his friends, traveling,

Keith Lingafelter was united in marriage to Ethel Mae Laster on June 19, 1958 at St. Simons Island, Georgia. This union was blessed with the birth of two children a son and a daughter, Bryan and Kim. Keith Lingafelter was united in marriage to Mary Ruth (Denyer) Meranda on May 20, 1974 at Blackwell, Oklahoma. She died on August 7, 2006.

He is survived by his companion Janet Sponsel, of Wichita, KS; his children, Bryan Lingafelter and his wife Vicki, of Coweta, Oklahoma and Kim Thompson and her husband Mike, of McPherson, Kansas; his step-children, Sam Meranda, II, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Connie Meranda, of Ferndale, California, Mary Winter, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Debbie Luttig, of McPherson, Kansas; his sister, Joan Bizzle, of Denison, Texas; his 8 grandchildren, Brandon, Kati, Jonathan, Sammy III, Bryanna, Mallory, Christopher, and Shea and his great-grandchildren Sara, Jaden, Toby, Ava, Emery, Layni, Grant, Evie, Asher, and Bennett; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Ruth Lingafelter; a Step-daughter, Sandra Ann Meranda; his brothers, Dean and Dick Lingafelter; and sister, Helen Sweely.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 with Reverend Darren Frazier officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas. Military honors will be presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 2715.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. Post 3115 of Wichita, Kansas and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Joyce Mae Koehler, 78, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 5:40 am, Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 peacefully surrounded by her family, at her home.

Joyce was born on her parents farm in rural Claflin, Kansas on September 8, 1938, a daughter of Velma Agnes (Redetzke) and John Patrick Sauber, Jr.

Joyce attended the Hitchman grade school, Hitchman, Kanas and graduated from Claflin High School, Claflin, Kansas in 1956.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church McPherson, where Joyce was an active member and past president of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, coordinator for CCD and PSR, chair person for the funeral meals, a RCIA sponsor, and a Eucharistic Minister.

Joyce was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked for Food Service for the U.S.D. 418 at the McPherson Junior High School, McPherson, Kansas.

Joyce greatly enjoyed volunteering at Save-N-Share, the Lord’s Diner, and other charitable organizations. Joyce loved her family, sewing, gardening, canning, baking, cooking, and spending time with her friends.

Joyce was united in marriage to Roger Koehler on July 11, 1959 at St. Catherine’s in Dubuque, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Kingman, Kansas and moved to McPherson in January of 1960.

She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Roger Koehler, McPherson, Kansas; her children, DeAnn Koehler and her partner Lisa Lowe, of Austin, Texas, Kevin Koehler and his wife Cindy, of El Dorado, Kansas, Jamie Larson and her husband Les, of McPherson, Kansas, Terri Larson and her husband Milo, of McPherson, Kansas, Tammy Schrag and her husband Andy, of Kingman, Kansas, Julie Allen and her husband David, of Shawnee, Kansas, Joni Fincham and her husband Derek, of Houston, Texas, and Jill Koehler and her partner Giselle Scott, of Lawrence, Kansas; 13 grandchildren, Kyle Koehler, Jarin Koehler, Amber Larson and fiancé Matt Wilson, Landon Larson, Katherine Ramsey, Spencer Ramsey, Timothy Schrag, Sarah Dodge and husband Colt, Rachel Schrag, Tomas Diaz, Geneva Allen, Sydney Allen, Zurich Allen; with 1 great-granddaughter on the way!; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alvin Joseph Sauber.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. with rosary to follow at 8:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 with Fr. Hien Nguyen and Fr. Joseph Tatro officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

Marion Lee O’Brien, 75, died January 10, 2017, in Marysville, KS.​

Marion was born January 17, 1941 in Ellsworth, KS. The daughter of George and Betty (Obermueller) Katzenmeier, she grew up in Ellsworth. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was a lifelong member. Marion attended local schools and later graduated from Crums Beauty College, Salina.​

Marion married Gerald O’Brien June, 1957. They later divorced. He died in 1986.​

Marion was a beautician in her shop, Cut and Curl, for many years. Later, she worked on the maintenance crew at Enron Corporation in Bushton. She ended her working years as a clerk at Finke’s Liquor. Sewing and crocheting were Marion’s favorite hobbies. Many people benefited from her incredible talent at the sewing machine. She made clothing for family and friends, craft items, blankets and more blankets. She shared crocheted hats with anyone in need as well as fleece blankets for ill children in Marysville. She made many blanket tops and bags for the Lutheran ladies overseas project. She once shipped 100 of her handmade bags to Haiti.

Marion is survived by her mother, Betty Katzenmeier, Ellsworth; daughter, Sherry (Randy) Brown, Marysville; daughter, Vickie (Marty) Zadina, Mankato; daughter, Angie (Greg) Klement, Robinson, TX; son, Scott (Trina) O’Brien, Eagle, WI; brother, Dave Katzenmeier, Ellsworth; brother, Ron Katzenmeier, Mesa, AZ; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and three special neighbor girls, Lakyn, Ryan, and Paityn.​

Marion was preceded in death by her father, George Katzenmeier; brother, Roy Katzenmeier; sisters in law, Barbara Katzenmeier and Sheryl Katzenmeier; grandson, Joey Zadina; and grandson, Brandon Clites.​

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth.​

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marion’s name to her nephew Ethan Gustin’s Cancer Fund, Meadowlark Hospice of Marysville, or Morrison House of Salina, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Lois M. Miller, 92, of Marquette and formerly of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, surrounded by family at Riverview Estates, Marquette. She was a homemaker and was a sales representative and district manager for Avon. She also worked for McPherson Floral and P.N. Hirsch Store. Lois was born on August 12, 1924, in Olpe, KS, the daughter of Harry “Bud” E. and Esther (Mockery) Hufferd. Lois was united in marriage to Leonard L. Miller on July 14, 1943, in Maydale, KS. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2000. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society of McPherson and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was a CYO Director and won the Regional “For God and Youth” Award for the Wichita Diocese. Survivors include: eight children, Leonard “Lenny” Miller, Jr.(Sharyl) of McPherson, KS, Mary Beavers (David) of Republican City, NE, Ronald D. Miller (Colleen York) of Marquette, KS, Kevin Miller (Sue) of Colorado Springs, CO, Susan Miller (Carol Thebeau) of San Marcos, CA, Mark Miller of Marquette, KS, Lisa Willett (Kevin) of Hastings, NE, and Judy Harris (Mitchel) of Ingalls, KS; brother, Kenneth Hufferd (Judy) of Louisburg, KS; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry K. Miller; granddaughter, Christine; and sister, Florence Senn. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 13, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 AM, Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson with Father Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the McPherson Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Riverview Estates or St. Joseph Altar Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Fern N. Norstrom, 72, of McPherson and formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. She was a homemaker. Fern was born on January 31, 1944, in Lindsborg, KS, the daughter of Roland E. and Della M. (Erickson) Johnson. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1962. On July 23, 1967, Fern was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Norstrom at the Roxbury Presbyterian Church. She attended Roxbury United Parish. Survivors include: her husband of 49 years, Kenneth of the home; daughter, Brenda Becker and husband, Gene, of Wichita, KS; grandson, Tyler Becker of Wichita, KS; sister, Luella Johnson of McPherson, KS; and brother-in-law & sister-in-law, LeRoy & Jeanne Norstrom of McPherson, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Johnson. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury with Rev. Nancy Modin officiating. Memorial donations may be given to Roxbury United Parish in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Florence Marie (Holdren) Lazcano of Stockton, California, was born September 11, 1924 in Montrose, Kansas. She died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the age of 92 years of natural causes. Her parents were Robert and Florence Holdren of Montrose.

After graduating from Montrose High School, Florence moved to Stockton, California where her brother, Guy lived with his wife, Nellie Holdren. There she worked, married, and had three children. Her final job, from which she retired, was with the state, Caltrans.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Robert and Florence Holdren; husband, Tony Lazcano; four brothers – Guy, George, Edwin, Charles; and one sister – Garnet.

She is survived by her three children – Linda and Robert Cartwright, and Jeff Bishop; seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Gravesisde services will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery, (Montrose) Formoso, Kansas, on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Her son, Robert Cartwright will be officiating. Following the graveside service the family would like to extend an invitation for those in attendance, for lunch at the Mankato Community Center, Mankato, Kansas. We will enjoy lunch together and a time of reflecton on the life of Florence Marie (Holdren) Lazcano.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewell County Historical Society, 118 N. Commercial St. Mankato, Kansas 66956. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of local arrangements.

Mary Frances (Brown) Craven, 89, of Larned and

formerly of Russell died Friday morning, January 6, 2017 at Diversicare in Larned, Kansas. Frances was born September 29, 1927 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of John A. and Dorothy Ruth (Lacey) Brown. As the first child in her family to be born in a hospital, Frances was amused by the fact that St. Anthony Hospital of Hays charged only $13.00 for the birth. Frances grew up on the family farm just west of Russell, was a Merit Scholar and graduated from Russell High School in 1945.

Frances was united in marriage to Arthur Loyd “Red” Craven on April 25, 1947 at Emporia Kansas by the Reverend Stephen J. Williams, a former Russell resident and high school teacher of Red’s. This union was blessed with three children, Teresa Jean, Robert Dean and Barbara Lynn. Red preceded her in death on May 2, 1993. She helped Red operate his plumbing business by answering the phone and taking messages. Although Frances never considered herself a good cook, her family has many fond memories of delicious turkey dinners with all the trimmings, mouthwatering bierocks, pecan brittle, and many other culinary delights she whipped up over the years. Sewing was a lifelong passion. Frances made clothes for herself and her family, sewed dozens of “Dressy Bessie” type stuffed dolls, made countless outfits for Barbie dolls, reupholstered chairs, made quilts, and was a whiz at mending everything from bib overalls to socks. Frances could do anything with a needle and thread. Knitting was also a passion. Frances produced mittens, sweaters, dog sweaters and even tiny Barbie doll sweaters. She attended craft shows with daughter Teresa, selling “Clothes for Barbie & Ken” and other handmade items. Genealogy research was another passion. Her knowledge of the Lacey/Brown and Craven/Foulke lines was extensive. Frances was researching the family tree and collecting family history before this was a common hobby. Frances enjoyed woodworking and built many items including bird houses and bookshelves. She was especially pleased when Red bought her a circular saw along with a Black & Decker Workmate. Frances was an avid reader who made frequent trips to the library. Frances loved to take drives in the country in her pickup truck. She always seemed to take the long way home. Frances enjoyed those untraveled roads where she might spy a pretty rock to add to her rock garden. She once said, “I think I have driven on every country road in Russell county.” Frances quit going the long way home when she realized, “I could no longer walk that far.” In March 2011, Frances moved, under protest, to Larned to live with her daughter because of failing health. Due to further failing health, Frances moved to Diversicare of Larned in January 2014.

Surviving family include daughters, Teresa Craven of Larned, Kansas, Barbara Olsen (Patrick) of Moscow, Idaho and son, Robert Craven (Charmarose) of Luray, Kansas; four grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Craig) of Wichita, Kansas, Warren Craven (Joanna) of Luray, Kansas, Griffin Olsen, and Lacey Olsen of Moscow, Idaho; four great grandsons Warren Jr., Tyler, and Matthew Craven, Reed Thomas and 3 step great grandsons Mackenzie, Curtis, and Braeden Miller, sister-in-law, Mary Alice Craven of Hays, Kansas, several cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John Brown and James Brown.

As she wished, there will be no service and a private burial of ashes will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Russell Library or the Jordaan Memorial Library, Larned.

Contributions and condolences may be sent in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.

Magdalene Sophia “Peggy” (Krmela) Olson, 86, of Hays, Kansas and formerly of Russell, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Via Christi Village in Hays.

Peggy was born April 2, 1930 in Barton County, Kansas, the daughter of William Max and Helen Magdalene (Kittle) Krmela. She grew up and attended country schools in the Otis, Kansas area.

Peggy met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Verlan Victor Olson on April 25, 1950 in Russell. This union was blessed with two children, Robert and Donna. They made their home in the Russell County area. Verlan preceded her in death on November 14, 2005.

Peggy was a devoted farmer’s wife and homemaker for her children. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Martha Circle and Altar Guild. She was a Sunday school teacher and a Bible school teacher for many years. She was involved with Order of the Eastern Star, was a 4-H Leader and a member of the Happy Homemakers EHU. She enjoyed doing craft projects and sewing. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her son, Robert Olson (Melinda) of Russell, Kansas; daughter, Donna Moffatt (David) of Fishers, Indiana; sister, Helen Jane Behr of Moore,Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Michael Olson, Jennifer Bareksten, Kiersten von Grimmenstein and Cole Moffatt; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verlan, brother Raymond Krmela and sisters, Angie Kraisinger and Lorraine Serpan.

Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 13, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery in Russell, Kansas. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with St. John Lutheran Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.

Elaine Marie (Schuler) Hilger, 52, of Russell, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

Elaine was born July 27, 1964 in Russell, the daughter of Albert, Jr. and Marilee Jo (Austin) Schuler. She grew up in the Waldo, Kansas area and graduated from Lucas/Luray High School in the Class of ’82. She then received a Travel/Tourism Degree from Brown Mackey College. In 1983 she returned home to take care of her mother. Then in 1988 she received a B.S. Business Education Degree from Ft. Hays State University.

Elaine was united in marriage to Patrick Hilger on July 31, 1987 in Russell, Kansas. This union was blessed with six children; Rachel, Nathan, Christopher, Sarah, Seth, Maria and Jamie. They made their home in Hays, Kansas for a couple of years before moving to Lawrence, Kansas. While living in Lawrence, Elaine worked as a Legal Secretary and Para Legal for Frank Taylor while Patrick finished Pharmacy school. Then in 1992, they moved to Russell where she was a devoted wife and homemaker, as well as, very active as an accountant and bookkeeper with Pat at the Pharmacy. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she helped in the children’s classes and taught religious classes. She was very active in the St. Mary’s Choir for over 30 years where she sang at weddings and church services. She started Cantoring in 1995 and Cantored over 250 funerals. She was a member of P.E.O., Delta Mu Sorority and the Russell Council of Catholic Women.

Surviving family include her husband Patrick of the home; six children, Nathan Hilger of New York, New York, Rachel Sipe (Chris), Christopher Hilger, Sarah Hilger, Seth Hilger, and Maria Hilger all of Russell, Kansas; brothers, Michael Schuler (Malissa) of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Mark Schuler (Jeanette) of Manhattan, Kansas; sisters, Marianne Ward (Kirk) of Perry, Oklahoma, Melanie Waymaster (Chuck) of Lawrence, Kansas and Marilyn Cederberg (Kevin) of Augusta, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant, Jamie Lynn on November 21, 1999.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church of Russell. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A Memorial has been established with St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church Handicap Project or MSA Coalition. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.

Phyllis Mae Blehm, 89, of Russell, Kansas, died peacefully

at her home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born December 31, 1927 in Beaumont, Kansas, the daughter of O.R. and Audine (Arnold) Shipman. Phyllis grew up in Florence, Kansas, and graduated from Florence High School. She met and fell in love and was united in marriage to Fred Blehm and were united in marriage on December 25, 1946. Shortly after being married they moved to Russell, Kansas, in 1948, and were fortunate to raise 3 sons, Douglas, Michael and Mark.

Phyllis spent much of her time as a homemaker, and also held various jobs. She especially enjoyed working as a social service designee at the Russell Hospital, and traveling and working for Hallmark with her niece. Her family and her faith were central to her life.

She is survived by her sons Douglas Blehm of Hays, Kansas and Mark Blehm and wife Tia of Russell, Kansas; grandchildren Jessica and husband Ron, Katy and husband Brandon, Taelyr, and great-grandchildren Micah, Caleb, and Samuel. She is also survived and remembered by a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frederic on December 25, 1946 and son Michael Blehm on March 02, 1992.

A celebration of Phyllis’ life will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, January 16, 2017, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Russell, Kansas, with Dave Jones officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 P.M. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence, Kansas. Family will visit with friends the day of the service. Memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.

Patricia Ann Weber, 65, of Great Bend, Kansas, died on Friday, January 06, 2017, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.

Patricia was born on June 02, 1951, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Koppel) Weber. She lived in Victoria, Hays, Russell and Great Bend, Kansas. She worked for DSNWK at Sunflower Bank as a helper. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, arts and crafts, speaking German, dancing and socializing with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donnie and Ronnie Weber and sister Rosie Weber.

A private service will be held at a later date and cremation has preceded the services. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.