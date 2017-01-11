Letha Haist, 92, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Letha was born March 21, 1924, in a big blizzard in Miltonvale, the daughter of John and Florence (Betters) Haist. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Ladies Guild in Salina.

Letha graduated from Miltonvale High School and St. John’s School of Nursing in Salina. She worked for Doctors Cheney, Lake and Draemel for 35 years and later, Dr. Ellison joined that group. Her retirement was spent working for Colette Johnson at The Loft, and Jim Loader at Market Shop. She was active in Nurses Alumni and Hospice of Salina. Her hobbies were cooking and doing needlepoint.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Alma Tate; nephew, Thad Tate; nephews-in-law, Jim Nobert and Ron Silinskas; and great-nephew, Lance Koch.

Survivors include: nephews, Donald Tate and Basil Tate (Connie); nieces, Margaret Nobert, Patricia Silinskas, Madeline Lambert (Harold), Loretta Koch (Dean), Michelle Brooks (Del), Johnita Crawford (Mike) and Jane Couture (Carroll); niece-in-law, Mary Tate; special friends, Betty Yockers and the Don Loader family; and many great-nieces and nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. in Miltonvale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Presbyterian Manor Good Samaritan Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth St., Salina 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Doris I. Oliver, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 10th, in Salina. She was born March 8, 1932 in Solomon, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Leister) Ruch. Growing up in the Abilene area, Doris attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School. On April 10, 1973 she was married to Donald Oliver, he preceded her in death May 11, 2008. Doris was also preceded in death by: daughter, Beverly Logan in 2008; son, Fred Oliver in 2008; three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by: three daughters, Donita (Harry) Walton of Moore, Oklahoma, Janetta (Jerry) Smith of Salina and Maxine (Eddie) Rogers of Salina; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Frances L. McDonald

(April 30, 1920 – January 10, 2017)

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, January 13 at the First Christian Church in Beloit followed by burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6:30-7:30 PM Thursday at the McDonald Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Carol Tolbert Mission Fund or Salina Rescue Mission.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Peggy L. Appleton-Martin died January 7, 2017 at Bethany Home in Lindsborg, Kansas. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Clay Center, Kansas the daughter of Charles H. and Lula A (Whitaker) Appleton. Peggy was raised in Green, Kansas and later moved to Clay Center, Kansas. She lived in Wichita, California and Louisiana. She returned to Kansas and settled in McPherson. Peggy worked in the medical field before retiring. She was a former member of Green United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Lula Appleton, brothers, Rev. Gary Appleton, Donald K. Appleton, sister Carmie Duffy and a nephew Mark Appleton. Peggy loved to Garage sale, make floral arrangements and go shopping.

Survivors:

Son: Michael (Terri)Wichman, Alvin, TX

Son: Donald (Sandy)Wichman, Wichita, KS

Daughter: Julie(James) Nelson, McPherson, KS

9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

Sisters-in-law Ann Appleton and Dreda Appleton

Private graveside service was held January 10, 2017

Memorials: May be made to the Bethany Home and can be sent in care of the funeral home

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Juanita Wanda Beneda, the daughter of George Pentico and Etta (Lewellyn) Pentico, was born September 17 1915 at Rural Agenda, KS and passed away on January 6, 2017 at the Belleville Health Care Center, Belleville, KS at the age of 101 years, 3 months, and 19 days.

She grew up in rural Agenda, Kansas, graduating from Agenda High School in 1934. Juanita then took Normal Teaching Training and later taught for 2 years at the Harper Country School.

On December 24, 1936, she was united in marriage to Frank C. Beneda and to this union two sons were born: Gary Dean and Darrell Eugene. The couple farmed in the Agenda/ Wayne, Kansas area for all of their lives. She was involved with the E.H.U. and the couple enjoyed playing cards with friends. She was a good cook and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crocheting. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2014.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, George and Etta Pentico, husband, Frank C. Beneda; one son Darrell Eugene Beneda, one brother, Vernie Pentico and two sisters, Gladys Anderson and Zelda Carson.

She is survived by one son Gary D. (Janice) Beneda of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; three grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Wittwer, officiating.

Interment will be at the National Bohemian (Kopsa) Cemetery, rural Cuba, KS.

Friends may call from 1 PM until 8 PM on Monday at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS. The family will greet friends prior to the services on Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

John Leroy Collins passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 on the farm south of Plainville, Kansas at the age of 50. He was born in Plainville on January 4, 1967 to Dan A. and Linda A. (Hillegeist) Collins. He grew up in Plainville graduating from Plainville High School with the Class of 1985. Following high school he served his country in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. He and his first wife were blessed with two daughters, Kassandra and Sabrina. On August 7, 2008 he was united in marriage to Terrii (Cereceres) Bowman.

John owned and operated Collins Refuse with his brother Joel, and by his own unique sense of humor, liked to refer to himself as a “garbologist.” He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as song leader; and VFW Post #8871, where he helped with the Honor Guard for his fallen brothers. He enjoyed tinkering out in his shop, especially designing, welding, and building things from steel. Ideas for the next project were always rolling around in his head. He loved the ranching life, was learning the cattle business from his father, and looked forward every year to calving season. But the greatest joys in his life were his daughters, and granddaughter Averi.

John is survived by his wife Terrii Collins of the home in Plainville; parents Dan and Linda Collins of Plainville; daughters Kassandra Collins with John Binning of Hays, and Sabrina Collins of Overland Park; step-son Sean Guffy and wife Jennifer of Valley Falls; brothers Jim Collins of Texarkana, TX, Justin Collins and wife Mary of Minneapolis, and Joel Collins and wife Lisa of Plainville; sister Casey Arnold and husband Brian of Plainville; grandchildren Averi Klein and Maryeuh Guffy-Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-son James Jensen.

Like the Good Samaritan from the Gospel of Luke, John was a good neighbor and a great friend. Always willing to give the shirt off his back or lend a helping hand wherever it was needed, he showed by daily example what it meant to love your neighbor as yourself. We are sad that John has left us way too early, but we rejoice with him as he hears the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery with Military Honors provided by US Army and VFW Post #8871. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Susan Lynne Tottle, 58, of Russell, Kansas, died on Monday, January 02, 2017, at her home in Russell.

Susan was born on February 22, 1958, in Queens, New York, the daughter of Leroy and Ruth (Heinz) Grossman. For many years she lived in Pompton Plains, New Jersey before moving to Russell, Kansas in 2010.

She is survivied by her son Matt Tottle of Russell, Kansas and daughter Nicole Bauer (Jennifer) of Tomsriver, New Jersey; brother George Grossman and 3 grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been selected by the family. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell is in charge of the arrangements.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Florence Catherine Meyer, 96, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and former Russell, Kansas, resident died on Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Florence was born on July 27, 1920, in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Carl J. and Florence (Geisman) Cramm. She graduated from Russell High School, received her Bachelors’ Degree from Denver University and her Masters’ Degree from Ft. Hays State Univesity. She was united in marriage to Frank Meyer on June 20, 1942 in Denver, Colorado, from this union they were blessed with two children Mary Louise and Frank B. Meyer. She was a member of the Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving family include her daughter Mary Louise Meyer of Hutchinson; brother Dr. Russell Cramm and wife Mary Kay of Olathe, Kansas and sister Mary Elizabeth Cannady of Pueblo West, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Frank B. Meyer and sister Leah Louise McKelvy.

A private service will be held at a later date. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the arrangements.