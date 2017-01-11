Frank Mason III scored 28 points, including 19 in the second period, to power a second-half surge for No. 2/2 Kansas basketball over Oklahoma on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. The win marks KU’s 400th victory under head coach Bill Self, as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 candidate becomes the third coach in Kansas history to reach the mark.
