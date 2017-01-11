LUBBOCK, Texas — Keenan Evans stepped up at a big moment for Texas Tech.

Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping the Red Raiders top No. 25 Kansas State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

“I had to run up there and finish the play,” he said.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

“It’s my fault and I got to do a better job at helping them in the game and executing,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

“We knew it was going to be a grind-out game,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “We talked to our players for the last three days that it was going to be a one possession game, that’s what it ended up being.”

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.

WORTH NOTING

Texas Tech scored 17 points off Kansas State’s 15 turnovers. The Wildcats managed just six points off the Red Raiders’ nine turnovers.

DOWN THE STRETCH

Beard was pleased with Texas Tech’s poise in the final part of the game.

“It was good. We talk about those things all the time,” Beard said. “A lot of these Big 12 games, you know, you try to do everything you can to put yourself in a position where, if it’s a two-minute game, four or five possession game late, if you continue to put yourself back in these situations you know you can win your share.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went 20 for 26 at the line, compared to 13 for 18 for the Wildcats. The difference in free throws helped make up for Kansas State’s 10-for-20 night from beyond the arc. The victory could help Texas Tech get into the poll next week.

Kansas State: The Wildcats had won eight of nine, with the lone loss coming against Kansas.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Visits Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Sooners lost 81-70 to No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday night, dropping to 0-4 in the Big 12.

Kansas State: Hosts No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. The Bears got their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling 89-68 to No. 10 West Virginia.