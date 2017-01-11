Law enforcement continue to investigate a construction site burglary and the attempted burglary of a pawn shop to see if they are connected to a burglary of a business just outside of Salina where a torch, two pickups, and numerous tools were taken.

Security video shows one of the pickups that was stolen from Mid Kansas Underground was used to damage a chain link fence at Nick’s Pawn Shop, 118 S. Broadway around 3:30a.m. Tuesday morning. A torch was used to attempt to cut a lock off of a gate to the fenced area. Damage to the fence and lock was estimated to be about $1,000.

Police investigated a burglary at the construction site of the new Hilton Garden Inn, 3320 S. 9th Tuesday morning where a torch was used to cut a lock on a construction trailer owned by Cool & Eitel of Salina, where hand and power tools were taken. Loss estimated at $4,400. Another contractor from Wichita, Filiberto Herrera reports the theft of tools from inside the hotel. Loss is estimated at $1,100.

Twp pickups taken from Mid Kansas Underground , GMC 2500 4-door pickups with the name of Larson Construction on the sides are still missing.