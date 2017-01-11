A rural Falun man was booked into the Saline County Jail Tuesday after he fired shots at the feet of a man he had gotten into an argument with.

Saline County Sheriff’s Lt. Stan Fruits said deputies were sent to a home in the 5700 block of W. Hedberg Tuesday morning on a report of a stolen handgun.

After deputies arrived and talked with 58-year-old Scott R. Acree they learned Acree had been cutting wood with 48-year-old Justin Clark of Falun Monday afternoon.

Both had been drinking, and when they began to argue, Acree allegedly fired at least a couple of shots at the feet of Clark to try to make him dance. Clark took the 9mm handgun from Acree and left. No one was hurt.

Acree was arrested on requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal threats.