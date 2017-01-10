The Salina Post

Woman who faked pregnancy, abducted Kan. baby gets extradition papers

by

Yesenia Sesmas-photo Dallas Police

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman accused of killing a Wichita woman and abducting her newborn daughter has been served papers that would extradite her from Texas to Kansas.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Tuesday that 34-year-old Yesenia Sesmas, who is being held in the Dallas County Jail, was served papers Friday.

Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took Abarca-Nogueda’s newborn daughter, Sofia, who was six days old at the time.

After a nationwide search, a tip led investigators to Dallas. Authorities found Sofia safe at a home and returned her to her relatives.

Bennett said he expects another update from Texas officials next week. The extradition process is likely to take up to three months.

