The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary, where trucks and tools were taken in two separate burglaries early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Micheal Ascher said the first break in at Mid Kansas Underground, 1345 W. Old 40 Highway occurred about 12:20a.m. when a suspect gained entry to the business by breaking a window in an overhead garage door. Taken was a White 2008 GMC Sierra 2500 4-door pickup with the name of Larson Construction on the side of the truck. License plate number Kansas 615-482.

Then about 3:55a.m. two suspects entered the business and took an acetylene torch, 2-landscaping locators, and numerous tools. They also took another pickup, a 2015 White GMC Sierra 2500 4-door pickup with the name of Larson Construction on the side and license plate number 625-657.

The burglary was discovered by the business owner who arrived at work about 4:30a.m. Surveillance video was used to determine the time the burglaries occurred. Loss and damage has not been determined as of late Tuesday morning.

It is also possible the same suspects may have tried to break into Nick’s Pawn Shop at 118 S. Broadway early Tuesday morning. Police were still investigating Tuesday.