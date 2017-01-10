Work began this week to remove a covered drop-off area, lobby, and a one story wing on the south side of the former St. John’s Hospital 139 S. Penn. The Salina Heritage Commission approved the partial demolition in early December.

Sunflower Development Group plans to convert the original 1914 hospital building, along with a 1951 addition into senior affordable housing.

The following video is of demolition work being done Tuesday to remove the covered entrance and lobby area of the former St. John’s Hospital: