Two women and a man are in the Saline County Jail on requested charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, felony theft, and criminal threats following an incident just before 1p.m. Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said the investigation continues to try to determine why the trio forced 33-year-old David Martin out of his own car at gunpoint near the intersection of Beverly and Crawford.

33-year-old James Lorence of Salina was driving the 2005 Chevy Impala when Martin was forced from the car.

Martin contacted police who spotted the car in the McDonald’s parking on E. Diamond Drive a few minutes later.

Lorence, 23-year-old Michelle M. Ausburn, Salina, and 35-year-old Jamie L. Demott of Bennington fled from the car, but were quickly apprehended. Lorence had a .22 handgun on him when he was arrested.

Lorence will also face a requested charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.